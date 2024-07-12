- This cancellation of treasury shares is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to cancel treasury shares previously purchased within the scope of dividends available and therefore, there is no reduction of capital following this cancellation.

- Legal basis of cancellation of treasury shares : Article 343 Paragraph 1 of the Commercial Act

- Above '4. Estimated amount of retirement (KRW)' is the amount obtained by multiplying the number of treasury shares subject to cancellation by the closing price (KRW 391,500) of the day before the board resolution date.