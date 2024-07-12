POSCO Center, 440 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea, 06194
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or
Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Cancellation of Treasury Shares
1. Class and number of shares to be retired
Common stock
1,691,425
Different classes of stocks
-
2. Total number of shares issued
Common stock
84,571,230
Different classes of stocks
-
3. Par value per share (KRW)
5,000
4. Estimated amount of retirement (KRW)
662,192,887,500
5. Scheduled period of share buyback for retirement
Start date
-
End date
-
6. Acquisition method of shares to be retired
Treasury stock held
7. Scheduled retirement date
July 31, 2024
8. Securities firms entrusted with share buyback
-
9. Date of board resolution (decision date)
July 12, 2024
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
5
Absent (No.)
1
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
10. Subject to reporting to the Fair Trade Commission
Not Applicable
11. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- This cancellation of treasury shares is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to cancel treasury shares previously purchased within the scope of dividends available and therefore, there is no reduction of capital following this cancellation.
- Legal basis of cancellation of treasury shares : Article 343 Paragraph 1 of the Commercial Act
- Above '4. Estimated amount of retirement (KRW)' is the amount obtained by multiplying the number of treasury shares subject to cancellation by the closing price (KRW 391,500) of the day before the board resolution date.
- Above '7. Scheduled retirement date' is subject to change following consultations with relevant authorities.
- Since it is the case of cancellation of existing treasury shares, the disclosure of 'disposal of treasury shares' is replaced by this disclosure.
Related disclosure
-
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
(Registrant)
Date: July 12, 2024
By
/s/ Kim, Seung-Jun
(Signature)
Name: Kim, Seung-Jun
Title: Executive Vice President
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on
12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 July 2024 15:23:01 UTC.
Posco Holdings Inc, formerly Posco, is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Steel segment produces and sells steel products such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, stainless steel, among others. The Trading segment engages in the global trade, including the export and import of steel products. The Engineering and Construction (E&C) segment plans, designs and builds industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Other segment is engaged in the power plants, information and communication related services and other businesses.