For the month of July, 2024

Commission File Number: 1-13368

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

POSCO Center, 440 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea, 06194

(Address of principal executive offices)

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

1. Class and number of shares to be retired Common stock 1,691,425
Different classes of stocks - 
2. Total number of shares issued Common stock 84,571,230
Different classes of stocks - 
3. Par value per share (KRW) 5,000
4. Estimated amount of retirement (KRW) 662,192,887,500
5. Scheduled period of share buyback for retirement Start date - 
End date - 
6. Acquisition method of shares to be retired Treasury stock held
7. Scheduled retirement date July 31, 2024
8. Securities firms entrusted with share buyback - 
9. Date of board resolution (decision date) July 12, 2024
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 5
Absent (No.) 1
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) - 

10. Subject to reporting to the Fair Trade Commission

Not Applicable
11. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions

- This cancellation of treasury shares is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to cancel treasury shares previously purchased within the scope of dividends available and therefore, there is no reduction of capital following this cancellation.

- Legal basis of cancellation of treasury shares : Article 343 Paragraph 1 of the Commercial Act

- Above '4. Estimated amount of retirement (KRW)' is the amount obtained by multiplying the number of treasury shares subject to cancellation by the closing price (KRW 391,500) of the day before the board resolution date.

- Above '7. Scheduled retirement date' is subject to change following consultations with relevant authorities.
- Since it is the case of cancellation of existing treasury shares, the disclosure of 'disposal of treasury shares' is replaced by this disclosure.
Related disclosure - 

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
(Registrant)
Date: July 12, 2024 By

/s/ Kim, Seung-Jun

(Signature)
Name: Kim, Seung-Jun
Title: Executive Vice President

