Change in Ownership of the Largest Shareholder
POSCO HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company"), hereby informs you of the change in the Company's common shares held by National Pension Service, the largest shareholder of the Company.
As of August 22, 2023, National Pension Service held 6,527,087shares (7.72% of issued common shares) of POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Disclaimer
POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 14:46:05 UTC.