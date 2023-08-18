Decision on Acquisition of Shares or Investment Certificates of Other Corporations (Voluntary Disclosure)(Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
|Subsidiary company
|POSCO
|'s material business matters to report
|1. Details of issuing company
|Name of company
|PT.Krakatau POSCO
|Nationality
|Indonesia
|Representative
|Kim, Kwang-Moo
|Capital stock (KRW)
|1,616,016,351,040
|Relationship to company
|Affiliate company
|Total number of shares issued
|1,479,800
|Main business
|Production and sales of steel products
|2. Details of acquisition
|Number of shares to be acquired
|739,900
|Acquisition cost (KRW)
|888,084,803,840
|Equity capital (KRW)
|45,559,240,327,030
|Ratio to equity capital (%)
|1.95
|3. Number and ratio of shares held after acquisition
|Number of shares held
|739,900
|Shareholding ratio (%)
|50.00
|4. Acquisition method
|Cash payment
|5. Purpose of acquisition
|In order to improve the management efficiency of the steel business as a following step of the vertical spin-off on March 2022.
|6. Scheduled acquisition date
|Before September 30, 2023
|7. Date of board resolution (decision date)
|August 18, 2023
|- Attendance of outside directors
|Present (No.)
|2
|Absent (No.)
|-
|- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
|Attended
|8. Signed a put option contract, etc.?
|-
|- Details of agreements
- This disclosure is made by POSCO HOLDINGS regarding significant management matters of its subsidiary, POSCO, which pertains to the acquisition of steel business related shares previously owned by POSCO HOLDINGS.
- Above 'Capital stock (KRW)' under '1. Details of issuing company' is capital of PT.Krakatau POSCO as of December 31, 2022 converted to KRW with the exchange rate of 1,267.30 KRW/US$.
- Above 'Acquisition cost (KRW)' under '2. Details of acquisition' is based on the basic rate of exchange as of July 31, 2023, and may be subject to change depending on the exchange rate at the time of execution
- Above 'Equity capital (KRW)' under '2. Details of acquisition' is total assets of POSCO based on consolidated financial statements of FY 2022.
- Above '6. Scheduled acquisition date' is expected payment transfer date and may be subject to change depending on the review of relevant regulations and progress of acquisition process.
Above '7. Date of board resolution (decision date)' is the date of resolution of the board of directors of POSCO.
- 'Current fiscal year' of 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below is end of FY2022 and the following exchange rates are applied for each year for the conversion into KRW.
Figures related to Statements of Comprehensive Income:
Average exchange rate for 2022: 1,291.95 KRW/US$
Average exchange rate for 2021: 1,144.42 KRW/US$
Average exchange rate for 2020: 1,180.05 KRW/US$
Figures related to Statements of Financial Position:
Year-end exchange rate for 2022: 1,267.30 KRW/US$
Year-end exchange rate for 2021: 1,185.50 KRW/US$
Year-end exchange rate for 2020: 1,088.00 KRW/US$
- 'Total assets of subsidiary company (KRW)' and 'Consolidated total assets of parent company (KRW)' under 'Details of Subsidiary Company' below are based on the consolidated financial statements of FY 2022.
- This transaction is a large-scale internal transaction with related party which is the subject of disclosure by Fair Trade Commission.
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
|ø Related disclosure
|-
[Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company] (in KRW mn)
|Category
|Total assets
|Total liabilities
Total
shareholders' equity
|Capital stock
|Sales
|Net income
|Current fiscal year
|3,973,061
|3,321,182
|651,879
|1,616,016
|3,008,166
|137,872
|Previous fiscal year
|3,158,351
|2,933,782
|224,569
|1,253,074
|2,695,357
|476,525
|Two fiscal years prior
|2,710,926
|2,958,210
|-247,284
|1,150,016
|1,690,727
|
-204,593
[Details of Subsidiary Company]
|Name of subsidiary company
|POSCO
• Representative
|Kim, Hag-Dong
• Main business
|Production and sales of steel products
• Major subsidiary company
|Yes
|Total assets of subsidiary company (KRW)
|45,559,240,327,030
|Consolidated total assets of parent company (KRW)
|98,406,780,635,254
|Ratio to consolidated total assets of parent company (%)
|46.3%
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 19:30:02 UTC.