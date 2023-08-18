- Above 'Acquisition cost (KRW)' under '2. Details of acquisition' is based on the basic rate of exchange as of July 31, 2023, and may be subject to change depending on the exchange rate at the time of execution

- Above 'Equity capital (KRW)' under '2. Details of acquisition' is total assets of POSCO based on consolidated financial statements of FY 2022.

- Above '6. Scheduled acquisition date' is expected payment transfer date and may be subject to change depending on the review of relevant regulations and progress of acquisition process.

Above '7. Date of board resolution (decision date)' is the date of resolution of the board of directors of POSCO.

- 'Current fiscal year' of 'Condensed Financial Statements of Issuing Company' below is end of FY2022 and the following exchange rates are applied for each year for the conversion into KRW.

Figures related to Statements of Comprehensive Income:

Average exchange rate for 2022: 1,291.95 KRW/US$

Average exchange rate for 2021: 1,144.42 KRW/US$

Average exchange rate for 2020: 1,180.05 KRW/US$

Figures related to Statements of Financial Position:

Year-end exchange rate for 2022: 1,267.30 KRW/US$

Year-end exchange rate for 2021: 1,185.50 KRW/US$

Year-end exchange rate for 2020: 1,088.00 KRW/US$

- 'Total assets of subsidiary company (KRW)' and 'Consolidated total assets of parent company (KRW)' under 'Details of Subsidiary Company' below are based on the consolidated financial statements of FY 2022.

- This transaction is a large-scale internal transaction with related party which is the subject of disclosure by Fair Trade Commission.