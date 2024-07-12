• Above '2. Estimated acquisition amount (KRW)' is based on the closing price of the trading day immediately preceding the date of board resolution (KRW 391,500 as of July 11, 2024) and the number of shares to be acquired (255,428 shares). The actual acquisition amount may vary depending on the fluctuation of share prices.

• With respect to above '4. Expected holding period', the Company plans to complete the acquisition of treasury stock within the scheduled acquisition period indicated in Item 3 above and then cancel all the treasury shares acquired during the period pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors dated July 12, 2024. For the details of share cancellation, please see the 'Cancellation of Treasury Shares' publicly disclosed on July 12, 2024.

• With respect to the attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) indicated in Item 9 above, all members of the Audit Committee of the Company are outside directors (All Audit Committee members were present).

• Calculation of limit of buying order per day indicated in Item 10 above: The lesser of [the greater of ① and ②] and ③:

① 10% of the number of stocks reported as acquired: 25,543 shares

② 25% of daily average trade volume over 1 month from the day immediately preceding the date of board resolution: 87,475 shares

③ 1% of total issued and outstanding stocks: 845,712 shares