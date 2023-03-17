Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
323000.00 KRW   -1.07%
10:33aPosco : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock - Form 6-K
PU
10:33aPosco : Adjustment of Conversion Price, Exercise Price of Preemptive Rights, and Exchange Price - Form 6-K
PU
10:23aPosco : Relocation of Headquarters - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock - Form 6-K

03/17/2023 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock

1. Number of shares to be disposed of Common stock 27,030
Different classes of stocks -
2. Disposal price of shares (KRW) Common stock 323,000
Different classes of stocks -
3. Estimated disposal amount (KRW) Common stock 8,730,690,000
Different classes of stocks -
4. Scheduled disposal period Start date March 20, 2023
End date April 14, 2023
5. Purpose of disposal Providing stock grant to the executive officers of POSCO Holdings and subsidiaries
6. Disposal method Disposal in exchange (shrs.) -
Off-hours block trading (shrs.) -
Disposal in OTC (shrs.) 27,030
Others (shrs.) -
7. Entrusted brokerage company Samsung Securities
8. Treasury stock holdings before disposal Acquisition within profits available for dividends (shrs.) Common stock 8,722,053 Ratio(%) 10.3
Different classes of
stocks 		- Ratio(%) -
Acquisition for other
reasons (shrs.) 		Common stock - Ratio(%) -
Different classes of
stocks 		- Ratio(%) -
9. Date of board resolution (decision date) March 17, 2023
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 7
Absent (No.) 0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
10. Limit of buying order per day Common stock -
Different classes of
stocks 		-
11. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions

-   Above '3. Estimated disposal amount' (KRW) are based on the closing price of the shares on March 16, 2023 which is one working day prior to the board of directors' meeting.

-   Above '6. Disposal method' is a method by which shares are transferred directly from the Company's treasury stock account to the payee's accounts on the date of issuance.

-   All members of Audit Committtee are outside directors

[Holding Amount of Treasury Stock before Decision on Treasury Stock Disposal]

(in shares.)

Methods of acquisition

Type of shares

Beginning
balance 		Change Closing
balance 		Remarks
Acquisition
(+) 		Disposal
(-) 		Share
retirement
(-)
Amount of shares acquired within profits available for dividends Direct Acquisition

Direct acquisition in the exchange

Common stock

5,406,179

-

-

-

5,406,179

-

Different classes of stocks

-

-

-

-

-

-

Direct acquisition in OTC

Common stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

Different classes of stocks

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tender offer

Common stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

Different classes of stocks

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sub total (a)

Common stock

5,406,179

-

-

-

5,406,179

-

Different classes of stocks

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition by trust contract

Number of shares indirectly held through trust contracts

Common stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

Different classes of stocks - - - - - -

Number of shares directly held

Common stock

3,315,874

-

-

-

3,315,874

-

Different classes of stocks

-

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock

3,315,874

-

-

-

3,315,874

-

Sub total (b)

Different classes of stocks

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amount of shares acquired for other reasons (c)

Common stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

Different classes of stocks

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total (a+b+c)

Common stock

8,722,053

-

-

-

8,722,053

-

Different classes of stocks

-

-

-

-

-

-

Note1) The above 'beginning balance' represents the number of treasury stocks as of January 1, 2023, and 'closing balance' represents the number of treasury stocks as of March 17, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
10:33aPosco : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock - Form 6-K
PU
10:33aPosco : Adjustment of Conversion Price, Exercise Price of Preemptive Rights, and Exchange ..
PU
10:23aPosco : Relocation of Headquarters - Form 6-K
PU
03:11aPosco to Relocate Headquarters to Pohang
MT
03/15Posco : Notice of the Record Date for Quarterly Dividend - Form 6-K
PU
03/15South Korea Japan Yoon
AQ
03/10Vale, Dongkuk, Posco Sell Stakes in Pecem Steelmaking Plant
DJ
03/09ArcelorMittal S.A. (ENXTAM:MT) completed the acquisition of C..
CI
03/07Posco : promotes the preemptive acquisition of low-carbon steel raw materials in Australia
PU
03/07Posco Mulls Contribution to South Korea's Reparation Plan for Forced Labor Victims
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 83 991 B 64,4 B 64,4 B
Net income 2023 3 420 B 2,62 B 2,62 B
Net Debt 2023 5 283 B 4,05 B 4,05 B
P/E ratio 2023 7,81x
Yield 2023 3,86%
Capitalization 24 337 B 18 655 M 18 655 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 323 000,00 KRW
Average target price 384 142,86 KRW
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.16.82%18 771
NUCOR CORPORATION10.33%36 636
ARCELORMITTAL3.54%21 754
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.98%20 772
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.8.77%18 234
TATA STEEL LIMITED-6.75%15 541