POSCO : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock - Form 6-K
Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock
1. Number of shares to be disposed of
Common stock
27,030
Different classes of stocks
-
2. Disposal price of shares (KRW)
Common stock
323,000
Different classes of stocks
-
3. Estimated disposal amount (KRW)
Common stock
8,730,690,000
Different classes of stocks
-
4. Scheduled disposal period
Start date
March 20, 2023
End date
April 14, 2023
5. Purpose of disposal
Providing stock grant to the executive officers of POSCO Holdings and subsidiaries
6. Disposal method
Disposal in exchange (shrs.)
-
Off-hours block trading (shrs.)
-
Disposal in OTC (shrs.)
27,030
Others (shrs.)
-
7. Entrusted brokerage company
Samsung Securities
8. Treasury stock holdings before disposal
Acquisition within profits available for dividends (shrs.)
Common stock
8,722,053
Ratio(%)
10.3
Different classes of
stocks
-
Ratio(%)
-
Acquisition for other
reasons (shrs.)
Common stock
-
Ratio(%)
-
Different classes of
stocks
-
Ratio(%)
-
9. Date of board resolution (decision date)
March 17, 2023
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
7
Absent (No.)
0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
10. Limit of buying order per day
Common stock
-
Different classes of
stocks
-
11. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- Above '3. Estimated disposal amount' (KRW) are based on the closing price of the shares on March 16, 2023 which is one working day prior to the board of directors' meeting.
- Above '6. Disposal method' is a method by which shares are transferred directly from the Company's treasury stock account to the payee's accounts on the date of issuance.
- All members of Audit Committtee are outside directors
[Holding Amount of Treasury Stock before Decision on Treasury Stock Disposal]
(in shares.)
Methods of acquisition
Type of shares
Beginning
balance
Change
Closing
balance
Remarks
Acquisition
(+)
Disposal
(-)
Share
retirement
(-)
Amount of shares acquired within profits available for dividends
Direct Acquisition
Direct acquisition in the exchange
Common stock
5,406,179
-
-
-
5,406,179
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Direct acquisition in OTC
Common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tender offer
Common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sub total (a)
Common stock
5,406,179
-
-
-
5,406,179
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition by trust contract
Number of shares indirectly held through trust contracts
Common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Number of shares directly held
Common stock
3,315,874
-
-
-
3,315,874
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
3,315,874
-
-
-
3,315,874
-
Sub total (b)
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amount of shares acquired for other reasons (c)
Common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total (a+b+c)
Common stock
8,722,053
-
-
-
8,722,053
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Note1) The above 'beginning balance' represents the number of treasury stocks as of January 1, 2023, and 'closing balance' represents the number of treasury stocks as of March 17, 2023.
Disclaimer
POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:32:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Sales 2023
83 991 B
64,4 B
64,4 B
Net income 2023
3 420 B
2,62 B
2,62 B
Net Debt 2023
5 283 B
4,05 B
4,05 B
P/E ratio 2023
7,81x
Yield 2023
3,86%
Capitalization
24 337 B
18 655 M
18 655 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,35x
EV / Sales 2024
0,33x
Nbr of Employees
168
Free-Float
84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
323 000,00 KRW
Average target price
384 142,86 KRW
Spread / Average Target
18,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.