POSCO Holdings Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PKX) is currently at $68.50, down $5.32 or 7.21%

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 10, 2021, when it fell 9%

--Snaps a six day winning streak

--Up 25.76% year-to-date

--Down 65.03% from its all-time closing high of $195.89 on Oct. 2, 2007

--Up 17.35% from 52 weeks ago (April 5, 2022), when it closed at $58.37

--Down 7.21% from its 52-week closing high of $73.82 on April 3, 2023

--Up 87.11% from its 52-week closing low of $36.61 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as low as $68.35

--Down 7.41% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 10, 2021, when it fell as much as 9.74%

All data as of 1:54:54 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1411ET