  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-03
367000.00 KRW   -6.38%
02:12pPOSCO Holdings Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/03Posco : Notice of Inclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company - Form 6-K
PU
03/31ADRs End Higher, Arc Minerals, Posco Holdings Trade Actively
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO Holdings Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

04/04/2023 | 02:12pm EDT
POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PKX) is currently at $68.50, down $5.32 or 7.21%


--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 10, 2021, when it fell 9%

--Snaps a six day winning streak

--Up 25.76% year-to-date

--Down 65.03% from its all-time closing high of $195.89 on Oct. 2, 2007

--Up 17.35% from 52 weeks ago (April 5, 2022), when it closed at $58.37

--Down 7.21% from its 52-week closing high of $73.82 on April 3, 2023

--Up 87.11% from its 52-week closing low of $36.61 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as low as $68.35

--Down 7.41% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 10, 2021, when it fell as much as 9.74%


All data as of 1:54:54 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1411ET

Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 83 878 B 63,9 B 63,9 B
Net income 2023 3 420 B 2,60 B 2,60 B
Net Debt 2023 5 228 B 3,98 B 3,98 B
P/E ratio 2023 8,60x
Yield 2023 3,41%
Capitalization 27 824 B 21 182 M 21 182 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 367 000,00 KRW
Average target price 384 619,05 KRW
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.32.73%22 625
NUCOR CORPORATION17.18%38 912
ARCELORMITTAL9.05%23 490
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION36.08%21 701
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.15.83%19 305
TATA STEEL LIMITED-7.63%15 462
