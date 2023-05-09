POSCO : Jeong-Woo Choi, Chairman of the World Steel Association presided over the first half of the year's regular meeting, saying that “the industry must work harder for global carbon neutrality.”

He presided over the Executive Council meeting in the first half and a meeting of member companies which had been held in Vienna, Austria for two days since April 17.

Jeong-Woo Choi, Chairman of POSCO, presided over the Executive Council meeting of the World Steel Association on April 17, the first day of the regular meeting, where the representatives of the fifteen (15) main global steel companies, including the Chairman of JSW Steel Limited in India Sajjan Jindal, who is also a Vice-chairman of the World Steel Association, the President of Nucor Corporation of the United States Leon Topalian, etc. attended. They discussed the main pending issues, such as the development of the body solutions for future autonomous cars, response to low-carbon initiatives, international standards to measure carbon emissions, etc.

Chairman Choi stated at the meeting that "in the future, the steel industry should gradually reduce carbon emissions in the whole industry in various ways such as more efficient production methods, the processes that are different from those of the old days, the input of new materials, etc.," and emphasized that "the World Steel Association's methods to measure carbon emissions should be widely known and that it should be the global standards."

The representatives of over 140 steel companies and regional steel associations from around the world participated in the first half of the year's member meeting, which was held on April 18, and had time to share the main pending issues and activities of the Association.

Chairman Choi expressed his gratitude for the firm will and constant exertions of the member companies for safety, saying that the steel industry has become one of the safest industries in the world because more than half of its industrial accident rate has decreased in only ten (10) years. Furthermore, Chairman Choi requested that they should do their best to make the workplaces safe in the future and that they should try to improve the image of the steel industry by informing the customers of the efforts and will of the industry for carbon neutrality more actively.

In addition, Chairman Choi suggested holding the "First Innovation Technology Conference" at the end of this year. The purpose is to provide an opportunity to widely announce how seriously and enthusiastically they are working to develop new technologies that are not currently available in the world and to overcome the climate crisis.

The Innovation Technology Conference that is going to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, under the supervision of the World Steel Association from December 5 to 7, 2023, is an event that has widened the subject and the scope of attendance in the Hydrogen Iron & Steel Making (HyIS) Forum. While the existing HyIS Forum focused on Hydrogen Reduction (HyREX) technology, the Innovation Technology Conference is expected to be a place where the global steel industry will share various techniques related to low-carbon strategies and carbon neutrality to dramatically reduce carbon dioxide that may be generated in steel production processes, such as Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS), Carbon Capture & Utilization (CCU), etc., including HyREX and discuss their sustainable growth.

At this regular meeting of the World Steel Association, Chairman Jeong-Woo Choi demonstrated global leadership by, among other things, enlisting the support and cooperation of the representatives of the major international steel companies for the steel industry's goal of becoming carbon neutrality. This helped to elevate the standing of the steel industry in the Republic of Korea.

POSCO showed a self-produced documentary on April 19 that contains a 135-day record of restoring the flood damage in Pohang Works by the Public Relations Sub-Committee of the World Steel Association and received a great response from the participants.

Meanwhile, Jeong-Woo Choi was inaugurated as the Chairman of the World Steel Association in October last year and was selected as the "CEO of the Year" who showed the most excellent results and leadership throughout the world steel, metal, and mining industry fields at the 10th Global Metals Awards held by S&P Global Commodity Insight.

