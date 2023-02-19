Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
334000.00 KRW   +1.52%
02/19Posco : Mark McGowan, the Premier of West Australia visited POSCO and had a conversation with CEO Jeong-woo Choi… Watched the ‘POSCO hydrogen world'
PU
02/15Posco, Jindalee Resources to Collaborate in US Lithium Project
MT
02/15South Korean Stocks Incur Losses on US Fed's Possible Rate Hike Ahead
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : Mark McGowan, the Premier of West Australia visited POSCO and had a conversation with CEO Jeong-woo Choi… Watched the ‘POSCO hydrogen world'

02/19/2023 | 11:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Premier Mark McGowan said, "Impressed in POSCO Group's hydrogen business, will be a good partner"… Visited POSCO for the first business schedule in Korea

Conversation with CEO Jeong-woo Choi, "Partner who has been with us since the foundation… Needs close cooperation in clean hydrogen, green steel, and secondary battery materials"

'POSCO hydrogen world' is open for everyone without prior reservation at POSCO Center in Seoul until the end of February

Mark McGowan, Premier of Western Australia visited the POSCO Center in Seoul and watched the 'POSCO group's hydrogen value chain special exhibition (POSCO hydrogen world)'.

Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan, who visited Korea on the 29th for investment cooperation in hydrogen and core minerals, visited POSCO Center in Seoul on the 30th as his first business schedule, watched the 'POSCO hydrogen world' and had a conversation with Jeong-woo Choi, CEO of POSCO Group. The visit was accompanied by Catherine Raper, the Australian Ambassador to Korea.

On this day, Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan said, "It was an opportunity to see the competitiveness of POSCO Group in new and renewable energy including hydrogen. In particular, POSCO Group's preparations for the entire value chain, from green hydrogen production to hydrogen reduction steelmaking, and hydrogen storage & utilization, were very impressive."

After the exhibition, Premier Mark McGowan and his party shared the status and strategy of developing clean hydrogen/green steel and core minerals in Western Australia with POSCO Group and discussed ways to cooperate in the clean hydrogen/green steel and secondary battery material business.

CEO Jeong-woo Choi said, "Australia is a business partner country that has been with POSCO Group since its foundation. Also, we need close cooperation in the field of clean hydrogen and secondary battery materials, which POSCO Group is focusing on as a future growth engine." Premier Mark McGowan responded, "POSCO Group will be a good partner not only in traditional raw material cooperation with Western Australia but also in the eco-friendly energy fields such as clean hydrogen, green steel, and secondary battery materials."

POSCO Group has so far invested more than 4 trillion KRW in resource development in Australia, including iron ore, lithium, and nickel. Australia is evaluated as an optimal country for overseas clean hydrogen development due to its large land, abundant solar energy, wind resources, and advanced laws and systems.

In particular, CEO Jeong-woo Choi visited Australia in June last year and met with Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan and the heads of Australian resource development companies such as Hancock, First Quantum Minerals, and Pilbara Minerals and asked for cooperation and support in the field of eco-friendly future materials such as secondary battery materials and hydrogen business. He also attended the 43rd Korea-Australia Business Council (AKBC) held in Sydney, Australia, as the chairman of the Korean side in November last year and held mutual discussions in various fields such as strategic mineral cooperation plans, defense industry, infrastructure, and hydrogen energy.

Meanwhile, POSCO Group is holding a 'POSCO hydrogen world' at POSCO Center in Seoul from January 16th to the end of February to introduce the group's hydrogen value chain. It is open for everyone without a reservation from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on weekdays.

POSCO Group prepared the special exhibition to showcase the entire hydrogen business being pursued by POSCO to employees and citizens based on the concept of the 'POSCO Group Hydrogen Project', which received a great response from visitors at the largest hydrogen industry exhibition '2022 H2 MEET' in Korea held at KINTEX in September last year.

In particular, POSCO Holdings, POSCO, POSCO International, POSCO E&C, POSCO Mobility Solutions, and RIST participated to show POSCO Group's technology and differentiated products through a total of *seven themed zones from hydrogen production to transportation, storage, and utilization. It is also introducing hydrogen transportation, storage, and utilization steel applied with POSCO Group's steel and solutions, stainless steel for hydrogen fuel cell metal separation plates, and drive motor cores.
*Hydrogen synergy, hydrogen production technology, hydrogen plant, CCS/overseas infrastructure, hydrogen steel, hydrogen mobility, hydrogen storage/utilization

▲ Jeong-woo Choi, CEO of POSCO Group (center on the right) and Mark McGowan, the Premier of West Australia (center on the left) are having a conversation at the POSCO Center on the 30th.

Attachments

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 03:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
02/19Posco : Mark McGowan, the Premier of West Australia visited POSCO and had a conversation w..
PU
02/15Posco, Jindalee Resources to Collaborate in US Lithium Project
MT
02/15South Korean Stocks Incur Losses on US Fed's Possible Rate Hike Ahead
MT
02/14Posco : Chemical lands 40 trillion KRW cathode materials supply contract for Samsung SDI's..
PU
02/14Jindalee Resources Limited - MOU Executed with POSCO Holdings
AQ
02/13Posco Co., Ltd. completed the acquisition of a 19.84% stake in Core-Industry Co. Ltd. f..
CI
02/12Jindalee Resources, Posco Sign Deal to Process Ore at McDermitt Project; Shares Jump 10..
MT
02/12Jindalee Resources Limited Signs Memorandum of Understanding with POSCO Holdings Inc
CI
02/01Posco : Pohang Works fully restored… All factories start operation from the 20th
PU
01/31Western Australia inks energy transition deal with S Korea
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 82 714 B 63,7 B 63,7 B
Net income 2022 4 090 B 3,15 B 3,15 B
Net Debt 2022 3 981 B 3,07 B 3,07 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,52x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 25 322 B 19 507 M 19 507 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 334 000,00 KRW
Average target price 379 869,57 KRW
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.20.80%19 507
NUCOR CORPORATION27.51%42 522
ARCELORMITTAL14.99%24 258
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,27.91%21 941
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION33.07%20 898
TATA STEEL LIMITED-0.31%16 584