End-of-day quote
Korea S.E.
06:00:00 2024-07-11 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
392,000
KRW
+0.13%
+4.53%
-21.52%
POSCO : Matters Related to Ad Hoc Public Disclosure Obligation (Fair Disclosure) Form 6 K
July 12, 2024 at 11:28 am EDT
Form 6-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15D-16 UNDER
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of July, 2024
Commission File Number: 1-13368
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
POSCO Center, 440 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea, 06194
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Matters Related to Ad Hoc Public Disclosure Obligation (Fair Disclosure)
1. Details of information
Disclosure title
Treasury Share Buyback and Cancellation Plan
Summary of ad-hoc public disclosure
☐ Cancellation of existing treasury shares
- Cancel treasury shares, which account 6% of outstanding shares within the next three years (2024~2026) to enhance corporate value
* The amount of cancellation and the date will be determined by the Board of Directors depending on business environment and market conditions.
☐ Purchase & Cancellation of treasury shares
- Buyback and cancel all newly purchased treasury shares worth KRW100 billion in 2024
* The actual amount may vary depending on the fluctuation of share prices
☐ Treasury share buyback and cancellation policy
- All newly purchased treasury shares from the market for the purpose of shareholder value enhancement are to be cancelled immediately, excluding the portion for employees
Expected ad-
hoc public
disclosure
date & time
July 12, 2024
2. Details of information release
Information providers
Finance & IR Team, POSCO Holdings
Information recipients
Institutional investors and securities analyst
Date & time of information release
July 12, 2024 (14:00 KST)
Title and place of event held
The 3rd POSCO Group LiB Materials Business Value Day
(Art Hall, 4F West Wing, POSCO Center)
3. Contact points (department/phone number)
02-3457-5112
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The details of the execution plan are subject to change depending on the business environment and market conditions, and will be ultimately determined by the approval of the Board of Directors.
- Please visit our website(
http://www.posco-inc.com) for more information.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
(Registrant)
Date: July 12, 2024
By
/s/ Kim, Seung-Jun
(Signature)
Name: Kim, Seung-Jun
Title: Executive Vice President
Disclaimer POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on
12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 July 2024 15:27:01 UTC.
POSCO Holdings Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 255,428 shares.
10:37pm
CI
POSCO Holdings Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
2024-07-11
CI
Canada approves Glencore takeover of Teck coal unit, with conditions
Jul. 04
RE
Nomura Adjusts POSCO Holdings' Price Target to 500,000 Won From 620,000 Won, Keeps at Buy
Jul. 04
MT
HD Hyundai Group's Ocean Wise Broadens Clientele for AI Maritime Navigation Solution
Jun. 24
MT
Posco Group Seeks Additional Lithium Resource Acquisitions
Jun. 18
MT
South Korea, Chile Discuss Cooperation in Critical Minerals
Jun. 11
MT
Senex Holdings Pty Ltd announced that it expects to receive KRW 296.01585 billion in funding from POSCO Holdings Inc.
May. 30
CI
South Korean shares fall as battery makers drop; cenbank meeting in focus
May. 20
RE
POSCO Holdings Inc. Resolves to Pay Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2024, Payable on June 3, 2024
May. 14
CI
HYSATA PTY LTD announced that it has received AUD 172 million in funding from a group of investors
May. 07
CI
POSCO Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
Apr. 25
CI
Honda to set up $11 billion EV production base in Canada
Apr. 25
RE
Posco Holdings' First Quarter Net Profit Fell on Sluggish Demand, Costlier Raw Materials
Apr. 25
DJ
Posco Shares Gain After Biden Calls for Higher Tariffs on Chinese Steel
Apr. 17
DJ
Posco Group Appoints Chairman and CEO
Mar. 22
MT
POSCO Holdings Inc. Announces CEO Changes
Mar. 21
CI
Posco Holdings Inc. Approves to Pay Year-End Cash Dividend
Mar. 21
CI
South Korean shares rise, led by battery makers
Mar. 11
RE
South Korean Shares Close Lower on Profit-Taking
Feb. 26
MT
Posco Commences Construction of Second Cathode Factory
Feb. 26
MT
Tokyo Steel to keep product prices unchanged in March
Feb. 19
RE
Posco Nominates Former President Chang In-hwa as Chair Candidate
Feb. 09
MT
Wall Street Gains, Renewed Hopes over US Fed Rate Cuts Boost South Korean Markets; Samsung Heavy, Posco Add 1%
Feb. 08
MT
Posco Begins Construction of Electric Furnace Plant in South Korea's Gwangyang
Feb. 08
MT
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Posco Holdings Inc, formerly Posco, is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Steel segment produces and sells steel products such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, stainless steel, among others. The Trading segment engages in the global trade, including the export and import of steel products. The Engineering and Construction (E&C) segment plans, designs and builds industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Other segment is engaged in the power plants, information and communication related services and other businesses.
More about the company
Last Close Price
391,500
KRW
Average target price
511,458
KRW
Spread / Average Target
+30.64% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1