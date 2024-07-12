Form 6-K

For the month of July, 2024

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

POSCO Center, 440 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea, 06194

Matters Related to Ad Hoc Public Disclosure Obligation (Fair Disclosure)

1. Details of information Disclosure title Treasury Share Buyback and Cancellation Plan
Summary of ad-hoc public disclosure

☐ Cancellation of existing treasury shares

- Cancel treasury shares, which account 6% of outstanding shares within the next three years (2024~2026) to enhance corporate value

* The amount of cancellation and the date will be determined by the Board of Directors depending on business environment and market conditions.

☐ Purchase & Cancellation of treasury shares

- Buyback and cancel all newly purchased treasury shares worth KRW100 billion in 2024

* The actual amount may vary depending on the fluctuation of share prices

☐ Treasury share buyback and cancellation policy

- All newly purchased treasury shares from the market for the purpose of shareholder value enhancement are to be cancelled immediately, excluding the portion for employees

July 12, 2024
2. Details of information release Information providers Finance & IR Team, POSCO Holdings
Information recipients Institutional investors and securities analyst
Date & time of information release July 12, 2024 (14:00 KST)
Title and place of event held

The 3rd POSCO Group LiB Materials Business Value Day

(Art Hall, 4F West Wing, POSCO Center)

3. Contact points (department/phone number) 02-3457-5112
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions

- The details of the execution plan are subject to change depending on the business environment and market conditions, and will be ultimately determined by the approval of the Board of Directors.

- Please visit our website(http://www.posco-inc.com) for more information.

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Date: July 12, 2024 By

/s/ Kim, Seung-Jun

Name: Kim, Seung-Jun
Title: Executive Vice President

