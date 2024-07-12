☐ Cancellation of existing treasury shares

- Cancel treasury shares, which account 6% of outstanding shares within the next three years (2024~2026) to enhance corporate value

* The amount of cancellation and the date will be determined by the Board of Directors depending on business environment and market conditions.

☐ Purchase & Cancellation of treasury shares

- Buyback and cancel all newly purchased treasury shares worth KRW100 billion in 2024

* The actual amount may vary depending on the fluctuation of share prices

☐ Treasury share buyback and cancellation policy

- All newly purchased treasury shares from the market for the purpose of shareholder value enhancement are to be cancelled immediately, excluding the portion for employees