POSCO : Notice of Exclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company - Form 6-K

• 'Percentage in total assets' before and after inclusion under 3. 'Percentage of value of shares held to total assets' is the share of the disposal value to the total assets of the financial statements of POSCO HOLDINGS after the Spin-off (on Quarterly Report of 1st quarter of 2022) • Above '6. Date of exclusion' is the receive date of payment for the shares. • This disclosure is part of the transactions in which POSCO, a steel business subsidiary of POSCO HOLDINGS acquiring the shares of steel-related businesses previously owned by POSCO HOLDINGS in order to improve the management efficiency of the steel business as a following step of the vertical spin-off on March 2022.