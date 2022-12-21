Advanced search
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-19
281000.00 KRW   -0.18%
POSCO : Notice of Exclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company - Form 6-K

12/21/2022 | 07:19am EST
Notice of Exclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company

1. Details of subsidiary

A. Company name

Pohang Special Welding Co., Ltd.

B. Representative

Yoon, Tae-Han

C. Main business

Production and sales of welding materials for plates and STS strategic steel grades

A. Financial status of latest fiscal year (million KRW)

Total assets

8,391

Total liabilities

1,216

Total shareholders' equity

7,175

Capital stock

8,000

2. Shareholding ratio of subsidiary

Before exclusion

Shares held

400,000

Shareholding ratio (%)

50.0

After exclusion

Shares held

-

Shareholding ratio (%)

-

3. Percentage of value of shares held to total assets

Before exclusion

Value of shares held (million KRW)

3,077.60

Percentage in total assets (%)

0.0

After exclusion

Value of shares held (million KRW)

-

Percentage in total assets (%)

-

4. Total number of subsidiaries

Before exclusion

17

After exclusion

16

5. Reasons for exclusion

Disposal of equity

6. Date of exclusion

December 20, 2022

7. Date of board resolution (decision date)

November 4, 2022

8. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions

•  Pohang Special Welding Co., Ltd. which is a subsidiary of POSCO HOLDING will change its status to sub-subsidiary. However, under the Fair Trade Act, its status as an affiliate of business group will be remained the same.

•  'Value of shares held' after inclusion under 3. Percentage of value of shares held to total assets is disposal value on the contract.

•  'Percentage in total assets' before and after inclusion under 3. 'Percentage of value of shares held to total assets' is the share of the disposal value to the total assets of the financial statements of POSCO HOLDINGS after the Spin-off (on Quarterly Report of 1st quarter of 2022)

•  Above '6. Date of exclusion' is the receive date of payment for the shares.

•  This disclosure is part of the transactions in which POSCO, a steel business subsidiary of POSCO HOLDINGS acquiring the shares of steel-related businesses previously owned by POSCO HOLDINGS in order to improve the management efficiency of the steel business as a following step of the vertical spin-off on March 2022.

ø  Related disclosure

Important Notice of the Company Management (Disclosure of POSCO HOLDINGS' Subsidiary Company POSCO) disclosed on November 4, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 12:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
