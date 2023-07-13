Notice of the Future Business or Management Plans (Fair Disclosure)
(Disclosure of POSCO HOLDINGS' Subsidiary Company POSCO)
ø The following is a future plan, which may be subject to change.
1. Future Business Plans
Declaring POSCO's future vision
2. Details of plan and activity schedule
Purpose
Growing as a representative company of eco-friendly future materials, leading carbon neutrality and making a better future with the new value of steels.
Details of plan
☐ Long-term Growth Targets for 2030
- Combined Revenue : KRW 100 trillion
- Combined Operating Profit: Triple the combined operating profit of 2022
- Combined Operating Margin: Double the combined operating margin of 2022
- Production capacity of crude steel: 52 million tons
(Based on aggregated basis of 53 domestic and overseas affiliates and included transactions among affiliates)
Proposed schedule
Start date
-
End date
December 31, 2030
Expected investment amount (KRW)
-
|Expected results
-Solidifying Global Top Position With Carbon-Neutral Transformation Opportunities
3. Potential difficulties in implementation
-
4. Date of board resolution (decision date)
|July 13, 2023
|5. Details of information released
Information providers
|Communication Office, POSCO
Information recipients
|Press
Date & time of information released
|July 13, 2023
Title and place of event held
POSCO Head Office (Pohang)
6. Contact points (Dept. name/tel.)
054-224-0114
7. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
1. Above 2. 'Details of plan and activity schedule' includes predictive information about the future and may vary depending on changes in the management environment and management plan
2. Above 4. 'Decision date' is information provision date and not yet approved by Board of Directors.
