  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
389500.00 KRW   -0.51%
06:11aPosco : Notice of the Record Date for Quarterly Dividend - Form 6-K
PU
06/13Posco Holdings Leads Steelmakers' Rally
DJ
06/09The Steelmaking Educational Comic, “i Want To Create Content About Steel!” : Chapter 3. Tour of a steel mill
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : Notice of the Record Date for Quarterly Dividend - Form 6-K

06/14/2023 | 06:11am EDT
Notice of the Record Date for Quarterly Dividend

Pursuant to Article 354 of the Korean Commercial Act and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the Company designates the record date for the 2nd quarter of 2023 dividend as below

1. Record Date: June 30, 2023 (Seoul Time)

2. Purpose: To finalize the list of shareholders eligible for the receipt of the 2nd quarter dividend for year 2023

3. The Board of Directors will decide whether to pay dividends in the future.

Attachments

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 10:10:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 83 355 B 65,8 B 65,8 B
Net income 2023 3 249 B 2,56 B 2,56 B
Net Debt 2023 7 104 B 5,61 B 5,61 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 29 554 B 23 319 M 23 319 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 389 500,00 KRW
Average target price 451 434,78 KRW
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ki-Seop Jeong President & Director
Seung-Jun Kim Head-Finance Team
Seong-Jin Kim Independent Director
Hui-Jae Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.40.87%23 319
NUCOR CORPORATION17.12%38 781
ARCELORMITTAL5.07%22 191
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION25.92%18 976
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.9.62%18 104
TATA STEEL LIMITED-1.38%16 508
