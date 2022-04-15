POSCO : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)

2. Details

1. Reason for submission



The Company has been notified by the Fair Trade Commission that it has met the requirements for holding company standards in accordance with the 'Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act' as of March 2, 2022.



2. Details (Base date: March 2, 2022, Unit: KRW million)

(1) Holding company: POSCO Holdings Inc.

- Total assets of the holding company: 53,790,514

- Sum of share price of subsidiaries: 35,911,610

- Share price of subsidiaries to total assets ratio: 66.76%



(2) Subsidiaries of the holding company: 17 companies



1) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO

- Total assets: Not applicable

- Total shareholders' equity: Not applicable

- Capital stock: Not applicable

- Number of shares held: 96,480,625

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 29,441,678 (54.73%)



2) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO INTERNATIONAL Corporation

- Total assets: 9,144,515

- Total shareholders' equity: 3,142,752

- Capital stock: 616,876

- Number of shares held: 77,616,018

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 3,156,434 (5.87%)



3) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION., LTD.

- Total assets: 6,634,620

- Total shareholders' equity: 3,113,522

- Capital stock: 209,033

- Number of shares held: 22,073,568

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 1,014,314 (1.89%)



4) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO ICT

- Total assets: 628,144

- Total shareholders' equity: 353,566

- Capital stock: 76,017

- Number of shares held: 99,403,282

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 70,990 (0.13%)



5) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO CHEMICAL CO.

- Total assets: 3,761,333

- Total shareholders' equity: 2,311,321

- Capital stock: 38,732

- Number of shares held: 46,261,601

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 895,707 (1.67%)



6) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 3,934,447

- Total shareholders' equity: 1,471,510

- Capital stock: 269,190

- Number of shares held: 40,234,508

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 658,176 (1.22%)



7) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Research Institute

- Total assets: 33,510

- Total shareholders' equity: 25,859

- Capital stock: 19,000

- Number of shares held: 3,800,000

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 19,952 (0.04%)



8) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Terminal Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 246,204

- Total shareholders' equity: 212,487

- Capital stock: 25,000

- Number of shares held: 5,000,000

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 100,549 (0.19%)



9) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Group University

- Total assets: 24,927

- Total shareholders' equity: 14,118

- Capital stock: 9,500

- Number of shares held: 1,900,000

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 12,601 (0.02%)



10) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO RTECH

- Total assets: 6,664

- Total shareholders' equity: 5,216

- Capital stock: 5,000

- Number of shares held: 1,000,000

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 5,000 (0.01%)



11) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Lithium Solution Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 152,859

- Total shareholders' equity: 148,736

- Capital stock: 150,000

- Number of shares held: 30,000,000

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 150,000 (0.28%)



12) Name of Subsidiary Company: NEH Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 79,702

- Total shareholders' equity: 79,521

- Capital stock: 1,000

- Number of shares held: 1,392,165

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 69,625 (0.13%)



13) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO HY Clean Metal Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 127,892

- Total shareholders' equity: 117,925

- Capital stock: 120,000

- Number of shares held: 15,600,000

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 78,000 (0.15%)



14) Name of Subsidiary Company: Pohang Special Welding Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 8,391

- Total shareholders' equity: 7,175

- Capital stock: 8,000

- Number of shares held: 400,000

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 4,000 (0.01%)



15) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Technology Investment Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 488,850

- Total shareholders' equity: 181,650

- Capital stock: 103,684

- Number of shares held: 19,700,000

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 103,780 (0.19%)



16) Name of Subsidiary Company: Busan E&E Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 60,507

- Total shareholders' equity: 51,349

- Capital stock: 43,069

- Number of shares held: 6,029,660

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 30,148 (0.06%)



17) Name of Subsidiary Company: SNNC

- Total assets: 629,317

- Total shareholders' equity: 391,349

- Capital stock: 185,000

- Number of shares held: 18,130,000

- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 100,655 (0.19%)



(3) Sub-subsidiaries of the holding company: 17 companies



1) Company name: POSCO M-Tech

- Total assets: 156,334

- Total shareholders' equity: 104,565

- Capital stock: 20,821



2) Company name: POSCO COATED & COLOR STEEL Co.

- Total assets: 566,959

- Total shareholders' equity: 315,921

- Capital stock: 30,000



3) Company name: POSCO NIPPON STEEL RHF JOINT VENTURE CO., Ltd.

- Total assets: 52,778

- Total shareholders' equity: 20,247

- Capital stock: 39,055



4) Company name: POSCO Humans

- Total assets: 20,457

- Total shareholders' equity: 14,665

- Capital stock: 13,381



5) Company name: POSCO Mobility Solutions Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 845,109

- Total shareholders' equity: 595,266

- Capital stock: 5,000



6) Company name: Pohang Scrap Recycling Distribution Center Co.

- Total assets: 14,859

- Total shareholders' equity: 10,126

- Capital stock: 8,921



7) Company name: POSCO A&C Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 87,085

- Total shareholders' equity: 31,853

- Capital stock: 10,950



8) Company name: POSCO O&M Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 401,512

- Total shareholders' equity: 238,143

- Capital stock: 9,571



9) Company name: Songdo Development PMC

- Total assets: 8,485

- Total shareholders' equity: 7,170

- Capital stock: 500



10) Company name: UITrans LRT Co. Ltd.

- Total assets: 350,778

- Total shareholders' equity: -105,008

- Capital stock: 101,000



11) Company name: Gale International Korea

- Total assets: 4,136

- Total shareholders' equity: 4,112

- Capital stock: 1,427



12) Company name: PMC Tech

- Total assets: 470,330

- Total shareholders' equity: 284,708

- Capital stock: 192,800



13) Company name: P&O Chemical

- Total assets: 113,073

- Total shareholders' equity: 80,753

- Capital stock: 82,900



14) Company name: TANCHEON E&E

- Total assets: 26,294

- Total shareholders' equity: 25,429

- Capital stock: 21,500



15) Company name: Korea Fuel Cell

- Total assets: 190,466

- Total shareholders' equity: 169,406

- Capital stock: 50,000



16) Company name: Shinan Green Energy

- Total assets: 175,401

- Total shareholders' equity: 8,784

- Capital stock: 41,734



17) Company name: Samcheok Blue Power Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 2,301,783

- Total shareholders' equity: 681,031

- Capital stock: 66,281



(4) Affiliates other than sub-subsidiaries of the holding company: 1 company



1) Company name: eNtoB Corporation

- Total assets: 149,123

- Total shareholders' equity: 54,677

- Capital stock: 16,000



(5) Affiliates other than third-tier subsidiaries of the holding company: 1 company



1) Company name: SPH Co., Ltd.

- Total assets: 31,513

- Total shareholders' equity: 7,141

- Capital stock: 1,000