POSCO : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)

04/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Title Receipt of examination result for report on the conversion of holding company
2. Details 1. Reason for submission

The Company has been notified by the Fair Trade Commission that it has met the requirements for holding company standards in accordance with the 'Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act' as of March 2, 2022.

2. Details (Base date: March 2, 2022, Unit: KRW million)
(1) Holding company: POSCO Holdings Inc.
- Total assets of the holding company: 53,790,514
- Sum of share price of subsidiaries: 35,911,610
- Share price of subsidiaries to total assets ratio: 66.76%

(2) Subsidiaries of the holding company: 17 companies

1) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO
- Total assets: Not applicable
- Total shareholders' equity: Not applicable
- Capital stock: Not applicable
- Number of shares held: 96,480,625
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 29,441,678 (54.73%)

2) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO INTERNATIONAL Corporation
- Total assets: 9,144,515
- Total shareholders' equity: 3,142,752
- Capital stock: 616,876
- Number of shares held: 77,616,018
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 3,156,434 (5.87%)

3) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION., LTD.
- Total assets: 6,634,620
- Total shareholders' equity: 3,113,522
- Capital stock: 209,033
- Number of shares held: 22,073,568
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 1,014,314 (1.89%)

4) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO ICT
- Total assets: 628,144
- Total shareholders' equity: 353,566
- Capital stock: 76,017
- Number of shares held: 99,403,282
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 70,990 (0.13%)

5) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO CHEMICAL CO.
- Total assets: 3,761,333
- Total shareholders' equity: 2,311,321
- Capital stock: 38,732
- Number of shares held: 46,261,601
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 895,707 (1.67%)

6) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 3,934,447
- Total shareholders' equity: 1,471,510
- Capital stock: 269,190
- Number of shares held: 40,234,508
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 658,176 (1.22%)

7) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Research Institute
- Total assets: 33,510
- Total shareholders' equity: 25,859
- Capital stock: 19,000
- Number of shares held: 3,800,000
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 19,952 (0.04%)

8) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Terminal Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 246,204
- Total shareholders' equity: 212,487
- Capital stock: 25,000
- Number of shares held: 5,000,000
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 100,549 (0.19%)

9) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Group University
- Total assets: 24,927
- Total shareholders' equity: 14,118
- Capital stock: 9,500
- Number of shares held: 1,900,000
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 12,601 (0.02%)

10) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO RTECH
- Total assets: 6,664
- Total shareholders' equity: 5,216
- Capital stock: 5,000
- Number of shares held: 1,000,000
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 5,000 (0.01%)

11) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Lithium Solution Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 152,859
- Total shareholders' equity: 148,736
- Capital stock: 150,000
- Number of shares held: 30,000,000
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 150,000 (0.28%)

12) Name of Subsidiary Company: NEH Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 79,702
- Total shareholders' equity: 79,521
- Capital stock: 1,000
- Number of shares held: 1,392,165
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 69,625 (0.13%)

13) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO HY Clean Metal Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 127,892
- Total shareholders' equity: 117,925
- Capital stock: 120,000
- Number of shares held: 15,600,000
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 78,000 (0.15%)

14) Name of Subsidiary Company: Pohang Special Welding Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 8,391
- Total shareholders' equity: 7,175
- Capital stock: 8,000
- Number of shares held: 400,000
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 4,000 (0.01%)

15) Name of Subsidiary Company: POSCO Technology Investment Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 488,850
- Total shareholders' equity: 181,650
- Capital stock: 103,684
- Number of shares held: 19,700,000
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 103,780 (0.19%)

16) Name of Subsidiary Company: Busan E&E Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 60,507
- Total shareholders' equity: 51,349
- Capital stock: 43,069
- Number of shares held: 6,029,660
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 30,148 (0.06%)

17) Name of Subsidiary Company: SNNC
- Total assets: 629,317
- Total shareholders' equity: 391,349
- Capital stock: 185,000
- Number of shares held: 18,130,000
- Stock value (Share of total asset value): 100,655 (0.19%)

(3) Sub-subsidiaries of the holding company: 17 companies

1) Company name: POSCO M-Tech
- Total assets: 156,334
- Total shareholders' equity: 104,565
- Capital stock: 20,821

2) Company name: POSCO COATED & COLOR STEEL Co.
- Total assets: 566,959
- Total shareholders' equity: 315,921
- Capital stock: 30,000

3) Company name: POSCO NIPPON STEEL RHF JOINT VENTURE CO., Ltd.
- Total assets: 52,778
- Total shareholders' equity: 20,247
- Capital stock: 39,055

4) Company name: POSCO Humans
- Total assets: 20,457
- Total shareholders' equity: 14,665
- Capital stock: 13,381

5) Company name: POSCO Mobility Solutions Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 845,109
- Total shareholders' equity: 595,266
- Capital stock: 5,000

6) Company name: Pohang Scrap Recycling Distribution Center Co.
- Total assets: 14,859
- Total shareholders' equity: 10,126
- Capital stock: 8,921

7) Company name: POSCO A&C Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 87,085
- Total shareholders' equity: 31,853
- Capital stock: 10,950

8) Company name: POSCO O&M Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 401,512
- Total shareholders' equity: 238,143
- Capital stock: 9,571

9) Company name: Songdo Development PMC
- Total assets: 8,485
- Total shareholders' equity: 7,170
- Capital stock: 500

10) Company name: UITrans LRT Co. Ltd.
- Total assets: 350,778
- Total shareholders' equity: -105,008
- Capital stock: 101,000

11) Company name: Gale International Korea
- Total assets: 4,136
- Total shareholders' equity: 4,112
- Capital stock: 1,427

12) Company name: PMC Tech
- Total assets: 470,330
- Total shareholders' equity: 284,708
- Capital stock: 192,800

13) Company name: P&O Chemical
- Total assets: 113,073
- Total shareholders' equity: 80,753
- Capital stock: 82,900

14) Company name: TANCHEON E&E
- Total assets: 26,294
- Total shareholders' equity: 25,429
- Capital stock: 21,500

15) Company name: Korea Fuel Cell
- Total assets: 190,466
- Total shareholders' equity: 169,406
- Capital stock: 50,000

16) Company name: Shinan Green Energy
- Total assets: 175,401
- Total shareholders' equity: 8,784
- Capital stock: 41,734

17) Company name: Samcheok Blue Power Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 2,301,783
- Total shareholders' equity: 681,031
- Capital stock: 66,281

(4) Affiliates other than sub-subsidiaries of the holding company: 1 company

1) Company name: eNtoB Corporation
- Total assets: 149,123
- Total shareholders' equity: 54,677
- Capital stock: 16,000

(5) Affiliates other than third-tier subsidiaries of the holding company: 1 company

1) Company name: SPH Co., Ltd.
- Total assets: 31,513
- Total shareholders' equity: 7,141
- Capital stock: 1,000
3. Decision (Confirmation) Date 2022-04-11
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- The financial status of the subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries above was submitted when reporting the conversion to a holding company, and was prepared in accordance with the audit report at the end of 2021.

- Among the above holding company, subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries, violations of Article 18 of the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act will be resolved within two years from the date of conversion (March 2, 2022) to a holding company. However, the Company can apply for an extension of the grace period in accordance with Article 18 (6) of the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act.

- The above decision (confirmation) date is the date of receipt of the official notice of the review result on the holding company conversion report from the Fair Trade Commission, and the conversion base date is March 2, 2022.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
