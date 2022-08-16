Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
259500.00 KRW   +0.97%
04:52aPOSCO : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
PU
04:32aPOSCO : Retirement of Stocks
PU
04:22aPOSCO : Decision on Cash Dividendsand Dividendsin Kind
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)

08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Title POSCO HOLDINGS' IR material of 2Q 2022 Shareholders return, Merger of POSCO International and POSCO Energy
2. Details ○ 2Q Dividend & Treasury Cancellation Announcement
- 2Q Cash Dividend : KRW 4,000 per share
- Cancellataion of Treasury Shares : 2,615,605 shares
- Cancellation Amount : KRW 567,473,142,345

○ Merger of POSCO Internatioal and POSCO Energy
- Outline of the Merger (Method and Merger Ratio)
- Purpose of the Merger
- Expected Outcomes
3. Decision (Confirmation) Date 2022-08-12
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- 3."Decision Date" is the date of board resolution.
- Attached file is also availbaile on our company website (https://www.posco-inc.com).
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one 2022-08-12 회사합병 결정(종속회사의 주요경영사항)
2022-08-12 해산사유발생(자회사의 주요경영사항)
2022-08-12 현금ㆍ현물 배당 결정
2022-08-12 주식 소각 결정

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
04:52aPOSCO : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
PU
04:32aPOSCO : Retirement of Stocks
PU
04:22aPOSCO : Decision on Cash Dividendsand Dividendsin Kind
PU
04:22aPOSCO : Adjustmentsof Conversion Price, Warrant Exercise Price or Exchange Price (Informat..
PU
04:22aPOSCO : Decision on Merger (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company)
PU
04:22aPOSCO : Occurrence of Causes for Corporate Dissolution
PU
03:47aPosco International to Absorb Posco's Energy Affiliate
MT
08/14Posco International to Merge with Posco Energy
MT
08/14Posco to Boost Shareholder Value with Cancellation of $517 Million Worth of Shares
MT
08/12POSCO : Retirement of Stocks - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 88 375 B 67,4 B 67,4 B
Net income 2022 5 296 B 4,04 B 4,04 B
Net Debt 2022 2 949 B 2,25 B 2,25 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,01x
Yield 2022 6,14%
Capitalization 19 582 B 14 942 M 14 942 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 259 500,00 KRW
Average target price 369 904,76 KRW
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-5.46%14 942
NUCOR24.28%37 170
ARCELORMITTAL-14.32%20 788
TATA STEEL LIMITED1.35%17 342
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.34.61%15 257
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION13.68%14 709