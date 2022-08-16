POSCO : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)

Financials KRW USD Sales 2022 88 375 B 67,4 B 67,4 B Net income 2022 5 296 B 4,04 B 4,04 B Net Debt 2022 2 949 B 2,25 B 2,25 B P/E ratio 2022 4,01x Yield 2022 6,14% Capitalization 19 582 B 14 942 M 14 942 M EV / Sales 2022 0,25x EV / Sales 2023 0,22x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 85,5% Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 21 Last Close Price 259 500,00 KRW Average target price 369 904,76 KRW Spread / Average Target 42,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) POSCO HOLDINGS INC. -5.46% 14 942 NUCOR 24.28% 37 170 ARCELORMITTAL -14.32% 20 788 TATA STEEL LIMITED 1.35% 17 342 STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. 34.61% 15 257 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 13.68% 14 709