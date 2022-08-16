POSCO : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Title
POSCO HOLDINGS' IR material of 2Q 2022 Shareholders return, Merger of POSCO International and POSCO Energy
2. Details
○ 2Q Dividend & Treasury Cancellation Announcement
- 2Q Cash Dividend : KRW 4,000 per share
- Cancellataion of Treasury Shares : 2,615,605 shares
- Cancellation Amount : KRW 567,473,142,345
○ Merger of POSCO Internatioal and POSCO Energy
- Outline of the Merger (Method and Merger Ratio)
- Purpose of the Merger
- Expected Outcomes
3. Decision (Confirmation) Date
2022-08-12
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- 3."Decision Date" is the date of board resolution.
- Attached file is also availbaile on our company website ( https://www.posco-inc.com).
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
2022-08-12 회사합병 결정(종속회사의 주요경영사항)
2022-08-12 해산사유발생(자회사의 주요경영사항)
2022-08-12 현금ㆍ현물 배당 결정
2022-08-12 주식 소각 결정
