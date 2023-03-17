Advanced search
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
323000.00 KRW   -1.07%
10:33aPosco : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock - Form 6-K
PU
10:33aPosco : Adjustment of Conversion Price, Exercise Price of Preemptive Rights, and Exchange Price - Form 6-K
PU
10:23aPosco : Relocation of Headquarters - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

POSCO : Relocation of Headquarters - Form 6-K

03/17/2023 | 10:23am EDT
Relocation of Headquarters

1. Details of the Change
Before Change

POSCO Center, 440 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul,

Republic of Korea (06194)

After Change

6261 Donghaean-ro, Nam-gu, Pohang-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do,

Republic of Korea (37859)

2. Purpose of the Change
Change of the headquarters location of POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
3. Date of Change
March 17, 2023
4. Others
"The Date of Change" is based on the date of board resolution and the company will register the change of headquarter location on certified copy of corporate registration in two weeks.

Attachments

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:22:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 83 991 B 64,4 B 64,4 B
Net income 2023 3 420 B 2,62 B 2,62 B
Net Debt 2023 5 283 B 4,05 B 4,05 B
P/E ratio 2023 7,81x
Yield 2023 3,86%
Capitalization 24 337 B 18 655 M 18 655 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 323 000,00 KRW
Average target price 384 142,86 KRW
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.16.82%18 771
NUCOR CORPORATION10.33%36 636
ARCELORMITTAL3.54%21 754
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION30.98%20 772
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.8.77%18 234
TATA STEEL LIMITED-6.75%15 541