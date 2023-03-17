POSCO : Relocation of Headquarters - Form 6-K
Relocation of Headquarters
1. Details of the Change
Before Change
POSCO Center, 440 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul,
Republic of Korea (06194)
After Change
6261 Donghaean-ro, Nam-gu, Pohang-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do,
Republic of Korea (37859)
2. Purpose of the Change
Change of the headquarters location of POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
3. Date of Change
March 17, 2023
4. Others
"The Date of Change" is based on the date of board resolution and the company will register the change of headquarter location on certified copy of corporate registration in two weeks.
Disclaimer
POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:22:13 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
