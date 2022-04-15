POSCO : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
04/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance
in KRW tn, %
Category
Current term
Previous term
Changes over previous term(%)
Same term of last year
Changes over same term of last year (%)
('22.1Q)
('21.4Q)
-
Sales
Current
21.3
21.4
-0.1%
16.1
32.8%
Cumulative
21.3
76.4
-
16.1
32.8%
Operating income
Current
2.3
2.4
-5.8%
1.6
43.9%
Cumulative
2.3
9.3
-
1.6
43.9%
Net income from continuing operation before income tax
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Net income
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2. Details of information release
Information provider
IR team
Information recipients
Analysts, institutional investors press and etc.
Date & time of information release
-
Title and place of event held
-
3. Contact points (department/phone number)
IR Team (02-3457-5112)
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above earnings information is composed based on K-IFRS (Korean International Financial Reporting
Standards) and the independent auditors' review is not finished. Therefore, the earnings information may change in the review process.
- Due to the conversion to a holding company, dividend income was included in business performances and dividend income in the previous year was reclassified from non-operating income to operating profit for comparison purposes.
