POSCO : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.

- The above earnings information is composed based on K-IFRS (Korean International Financial Reporting

Standards) and the independent auditors' review is not finished. Therefore, the earnings information may change in the review process.



- Due to the conversion to a holding company, dividend income was included in business performances and dividend income in the previous year was reclassified from non-operating income to operating profit for comparison purposes.