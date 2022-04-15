Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-13
286000.00 KRW   +0.18%
05:00aPOSCO : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
PU
04:50aPOSCO : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
PU
04/14Posco's Operating Income Jumps 44% in Q1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

04/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance in KRW tn, %
Category Current term Previous term Changes over previous term(%) Same term of last year Changes over same term of last year (%)
('22.1Q) ('21.4Q) -
Sales Current 21.3 21.4 -0.1% 16.1 32.8%
Cumulative 21.3 76.4 - 16.1 32.8%
Operating income Current 2.3 2.4 -5.8% 1.6 43.9%
Cumulative 2.3 9.3 - 1.6 43.9%
Net income from continuing operation before income tax Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Net income Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
- - - - - -
2. Details of information release Information provider IR team
Information recipients Analysts, institutional investors press and etc.
Date & time of information release -
Title and place of event held -
3. Contact points (department/phone number) IR Team (02-3457-5112)
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above earnings information is composed based on K-IFRS (Korean International Financial Reporting
Standards) and the independent auditors' review is not finished. Therefore, the earnings information may change in the review process.

- Due to the conversion to a holding company, dividend income was included in business performances and dividend income in the previous year was reclassified from non-operating income to operating profit for comparison purposes.
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 78 561 B 63,9 B 63,9 B
Net income 2022 4 835 B 3,93 B 3,93 B
Net Debt 2022 1 957 B 1,59 B 1,59 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,05x
Yield 2022 5,30%
Capitalization 21 629 B 17 589 M 17 589 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 17 403
Free-Float 85,3%
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.19%17 589
NUCOR44.83%43 873
ARCELORMITTAL S.A.8.39%29 255
TATA STEEL LIMITED18.69%21 158
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.41.66%16 792
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.42.29%16 553