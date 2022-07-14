Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
226500.00 KRW   +1.57%
01:24aPOSCO : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
PU
01:07aPosco Holdings Inc Q2 Consolidated Operating Profit Likely Down 4.5% To 2.1 Trln Won From Year Earlier
RE
07/13Posco Picks Three Asia-Pacific Countries for Future Investments
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

07/14/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance in KRW tn, %
Category Current term Previous term Changes over previous term(%) Same term of last year Changes over same term of last year (%)
('22.2Q) ('22.1Q) -
Sales Current 23.0 21.3 8.0% 18.3 25.7%
Cumulative 44.3 21.3 - 34.4 28.8%
Operating income Current 2.1 2.3 -8.7% 2.2 -4.5%
Cumulative 4.4 2.3 - 3.8 17.3%
Net income from continuing operation before income tax Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Net income Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company Current - - - - -
Cumulative - - - - -
- - - - - -
2. Details of information release Information provider IR Team
Information recipients Analysts, institutional investors press and etc.
Date & time of information release -
Title and place of event held -
3. Contact points (department/phone number) IR Team (02-3457-5112)
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above earnings information is composed based on K-IFRS (Korean International Financial Reporting Standards) and the independent auditors' review is not finished. Therefore, the earnings information may change in the review process.
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 05:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 83 976 B 64,4 B 64,4 B
Net income 2022 5 314 B 4,08 B 4,08 B
Net Debt 2022 2 375 B 1,82 B 1,82 B
P/E ratio 2022 3,59x
Yield 2022 6,97%
Capitalization 17 092 B 13 116 M 13 116 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 17 403
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 226 500,00 KRW
Average target price 389 150,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 71,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-17.49%13 116
NUCOR-3.89%29 190
ARCELORMITTAL-21.83%18 745
TATA STEEL LIMITED-18.62%13 889
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION2.13%12 978
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.8.36%12 691