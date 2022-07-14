POSCO : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance
in KRW tn, %
Category
Current term
Previous term
Changes over previous term(%)
Same term of last year
Changes over same term of last year (%)
('22.2Q)
('22.1Q)
-
Sales
Current
23.0
21.3
8.0%
18.3
25.7%
Cumulative
44.3
21.3
-
34.4
28.8%
Operating income
Current
2.1
2.3
-8.7%
2.2
-4.5%
Cumulative
4.4
2.3
-
3.8
17.3%
Net income from continuing operation before income tax
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Net income
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company
Current
-
-
-
-
-
Cumulative
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above earnings information is composed based on K-IFRS (Korean International Financial Reporting Standards) and the independent auditors' review is not finished. Therefore, the earnings information may change in the review process.