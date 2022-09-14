Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  POSCO Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
248000.00 KRW   +2.69%
06:20aPOSCO : Resumption of Production - Form 6-K
PU
04:40aPOSCO : signs MOU with India's Greenko over hydrogen biz
PU
09/12Posco Partially Restarts One of Three Blast Furnaces at Pohang Plant
MT
POSCO : Resumption of Production - Form 6-K

09/14/2022 | 06:20am EDT
Resumption of Production

(Disclosure of POSCO HOLDINGS' Subsidiary Company POSCO)

1.  Areas of Production Resumed

Three blast furnaces, two FINEX plants and some of steelmaking and continuous casting facilities in Pohang Steelworks

2.  Value of Resumed Production

Value of resumed Production in the Latest Fiscal Year (KRW)

18,494,726,043,436

Sales Amount in the Latest Fiscal Year(KRW)

76,332,345,050,013
Ratio to Sales (%) 24.2

3.  Details of Resumed Production

Started production of semi-finished steel(slab) as three blast furnaces, two FINEX plants and some steelmaking and continuous casting facilities are returned to normal operation

* 5 out of 7 revolving furnaces resumed operation

* 8 out of 6 continuous casting facilities resumed operation

4.  Reasons for Resumption

It is to resume part of our production lines that has been temporarily suspended due to Typhoon Hinnamnor that flooded the facilities in Pohang Steelworks

5.  Effects of Resumption

Resume production of semi-finished steel(slab) as blasting furnaces, FINEX plants, and some of steelmaking and continuous casting facilities are returned to normal operation

6.  Date of Resumption

September 13, 2022

7.  Date of Board Resolution(Decision Date)

September 13, 2022

8.  Other references useful for making investment decisions

-   POSCO is a major subsidiary of POSCO HOLDINGS, accounting for 43.9% of the total consolidated assets. The total assets of subsidiary company and the consolidated total assets of parent company are based on the 1Q consolidated financial statements of POSCO HOLDINGS as of March 31, 2022 which is after the vertical spin-off.

-   Gwangyang Steelworks is operating normally. Therefore, a part of the slabs produced in Pohang Steelworks will be transferred to Gwangyang for continuous processing. In addition, repair schedule of Gwangyang Steelworks will be adjusted to process extra slabs from Pohang.

-   Above 2. 'Value of resumed Production in the Latest Fiscal Year' is total sales amount of Pohang Steelworks in 2021 and 'Sales Amount in the Latest Fiscal Year' is consolidated total sales amount of POSCO HOLDINGS in 2021.

-   Above 7, 'Date of board of resolution(decision date)' is the starting date of production resumption.

-   Restoration of rolling lines is in progress and the expected date of production will be announced separately once it is decided.

-   Information above may be subject to change depending on the internal situations in the future.

ø Title and date of other disclosure related to this one

'Suspension of Production' disclosed on September 7, 2022

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
