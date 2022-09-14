POSCO : Resumption of Production - Form 6-K

- POSCO is a major subsidiary of POSCO HOLDINGS, accounting for 43.9% of the total consolidated assets. The total assets of subsidiary company and the consolidated total assets of parent company are based on the 1Q consolidated financial statements of POSCO HOLDINGS as of March 31, 2022 which is after the vertical spin-off.

- Gwangyang Steelworks is operating normally. Therefore, a part of the slabs produced in Pohang Steelworks will be transferred to Gwangyang for continuous processing. In addition, repair schedule of Gwangyang Steelworks will be adjusted to process extra slabs from Pohang.

- Above 2. 'Value of resumed Production in the Latest Fiscal Year' is total sales amount of Pohang Steelworks in 2021 and 'Sales Amount in the Latest Fiscal Year' is consolidated total sales amount of POSCO HOLDINGS in 2021.

- Above 7, 'Date of board of resolution(decision date)' is the starting date of production resumption.

- Restoration of rolling lines is in progress and the expected date of production will be announced separately once it is decided.

- Information above may be subject to change depending on the internal situations in the future.