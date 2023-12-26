UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15D-16 UNDER
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of December, 2023
Commission File Number: 1-13368
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
POSCO Center, 440 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea, 06194
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐
Suspension of Production
(Disclosure of POSCO HOLDINGS' Subsidiary Company POSCO)
|1. Suspended production operations
|POSCO Steel Plant in Pohang
|2. Details of production suspension
|Sales amount affected by suspension of production (KRW)
|14,822,346,804,301
|
Sales of the latest
fiscal year (KRW)
|35,822,193,924,624
|Ratio to sales (%)
|41.4
|3. Details of production suspension
|Steel manufacturing
|4. Reasons for production suspension
|Power outage due to cable damage
|5. Actions to be taken
|-
|6. Effects of production suspension
|Temporary production disruptions
|7. Effective date of production suspension
|December 23, 2023
|8. Expected resumption date of production
|December 25, 2023
|9. Date of board resolution (decision date)
|December 23, 2023
|10. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- Above 2. 'Sales amount affected by suspension of production' is sales amount of Pohang plant in 2022, not the effect of sales due to production disruptions. 'Sales of the latest fiscal year' is consolidated total sales amount of POSCO in 2022.
- Regarding 8. 'Expected resumption date of production', details are as below and all the production facilities have returned to normal operation :
* Finex plants : December 23, 2023
* Blast furnace #2~3 and rolling mills of Cold-rolled, Electrical steels and Stainless : December 24, 2023
* Rolling mills of Hot-rolled, Plates, Wire rods and other production facilities : December 25, 2023.
- Above 9, 'Date of board of resolution(decision date)' is the starting date of production suspension.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
|(Registrant)
|Date: December 26, 2023
|By
|/s/ Han, Young-Ah
|(Signature)
|Name: Han, Young-Ah
|Title: Senior Vice President
