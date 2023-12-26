- Above 2. 'Sales amount affected by suspension of production' is sales amount of Pohang plant in 2022, not the effect of sales due to production disruptions. 'Sales of the latest fiscal year' is consolidated total sales amount of POSCO in 2022.

- Regarding 8. 'Expected resumption date of production', details are as below and all the production facilities have returned to normal operation :

* Finex plants : December 23, 2023

* Blast furnace #2~3 and rolling mills of Cold-rolled, Electrical steels and Stainless : December 24, 2023

* Rolling mills of Hot-rolled, Plates, Wire rods and other production facilities : December 25, 2023.

- Above 9, 'Date of board of resolution(decision date)' is the starting date of production suspension.