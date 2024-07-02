UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15D-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of July, 2024
Commission File Number: 1-13368
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
POSCO Center, 440 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea, 06194
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐
Sustainability Report (2023)
|1. Name of Report
|2023 POSCO HOLDINGS Sustainability Report
|2. Verification Agency
|Samil Pricewaterhouse Coopers
|3. Writing Standards
|This report was prepared in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards: Core option, the SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) industry classification system and the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) recommendations.
|4. Place for Filing
|POSCO Holdings Website: https://www.posco-inc.com:4453/poscoinc/v3/eng/esg/s91e4000400c.jsp
|5. Details
• POSCO Holdings' 21st Sustainable Management Report, '2023 Sustainable Management Report', reflects the commitment, strategies, and performance of sustainable management and ESG management of the company.
• This year's report incorporates the following four enhancements;
- Firstly, it reflects the results of POSCO Holdings' key ESG issues and the Top 5 issues in five business sectors-steel, secondary batteries, energy, infrastructure, and trading-identified through Double Materiality Assessment.
- Secondly, climate change issues of high investor interest are included in the TCFD report (Book in Book format) to meet the requirements of global disclosure standards.
- Thirdly, POSCO Holdings has organized key ESG issues that require central management and disclosure from the stakeholders' perspective. Controversial issues, improvement progress, and future plans are reflected in the "ESG Progress & Prospects" in the Book-in-Book format.
- Fourthly, ESG data for the major subsidiaries and major overseas entities, including 15 entities related to the holding company, are disclosed in the 'ESG Factbook'.
Part 1.
CEO Message
POSCO Group's Business Areas
Risk Management
Innovative Stories for Better Future
History of Sustainability Reporting
Part 2.
ESG Framework: Group ESG Strategy, Double Materiality Assessment
Performance by ESG Agenda
ESG Progress & Prospects
Part 3.
ESG Factbook
ESG Policy Book
Reporting Index
Attestation Report
ø The above table of contents is for the '2023 POSCO Holdings Sustainability Report' and detailed contents can be found in the attached file.
|6. Date of Filing(Verification)
|June 28, 2024
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
|(Registrant)
|Date: July 2, 2024
|By
|/s/ Kim, Seung-Jun
|(Signature)
|Name: Kim, Seung-Jun
|Title: Executive Vice President
