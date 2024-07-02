• POSCO Holdings' 21st Sustainable Management Report, '2023 Sustainable Management Report', reflects the commitment, strategies, and performance of sustainable management and ESG management of the company.

• This year's report incorporates the following four enhancements;

- Firstly, it reflects the results of POSCO Holdings' key ESG issues and the Top 5 issues in five business sectors-steel, secondary batteries, energy, infrastructure, and trading-identified through Double Materiality Assessment.

- Secondly, climate change issues of high investor interest are included in the TCFD report (Book in Book format) to meet the requirements of global disclosure standards.

- Thirdly, POSCO Holdings has organized key ESG issues that require central management and disclosure from the stakeholders' perspective. Controversial issues, improvement progress, and future plans are reflected in the "ESG Progress & Prospects" in the Book-in-Book format.

- Fourthly, ESG data for the major subsidiaries and major overseas entities, including 15 entities related to the holding company, are disclosed in the 'ESG Factbook'.

Part 1.

CEO Message

POSCO Group's Business Areas

Risk Management

Innovative Stories for Better Future

History of Sustainability Reporting

Part 2.

ESG Framework: Group ESG Strategy, Double Materiality Assessment

Performance by ESG Agenda

ESG Progress & Prospects

Part 3.

ESG Factbook

ESG Policy Book

Reporting Index

Attestation Report

ø The above table of contents is for the '2023 POSCO Holdings Sustainability Report' and detailed contents can be found in the attached file.