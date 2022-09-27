POSCO : This disclosure is the amendment of the previous filing regarding Decision on Merger (Material Business Matters of Subsidiary Company) which was disclosed on August 12, 2022 - Form 6-K/A

2) Asset value of the surviving company Pursuant to Article 5 of the Detailed Enforcement Rules of the Regulation on Issuance and Disclosure of Securities, the asset value per share of the surviving company was calculated by dividing the net asset value calculated by adding or subtracting certain adjustments to or from the total equity in the separate financial statements as of the end of the fiscal year immediately preceding the fiscal year in which the date of submission of the Report on Material Facts falls, by the total number of issued and outstanding shares as of the base date of analysis. • Asset value per share of POSCO International: KRW 27,801 Pursuant to Article 176-5, Paragraph (1), Item 2, Sub-item (a) of the Enforcement Decree of the FSCMA, the merger price of a listed company shall be the standard market price, unless the standard market price is lower than the asset value. In such case, the asset value could be the merger price. Therefore, POSCO International and POSCO Energy had consulted and agreed on the merger price of POSCO International as the asset value, considering the best possible measures for POSCO International's shareholders' profits and appropriate merger ratio. • Standard market price (A): KRW 21,418 • Asset value per share (B): KRW 27,801 • Merger price of POSCO International (Max[A,B]): KRW 27,801 (2) Calculation of merger price of common shares of POSCO Energy Pursuant to Article 176-5 of the Enforcement Decree of the FSCMA, the merger value of the merged company was calculated as the weighted arithmetical average of the asset value and the earnings value of the merged company at the ratio of 1 to 1.5 (the "intrinsic value"). The relative value was analyzed for comparison purposes, but it is not disclosed due to the absence of three or more corporation engaging in a similar category of business • Intrinsic value [(A×1 + B×1.5) / 2.5): KRW 32,324 A. Asset value: KRW 32,266 B. Earning value: KRW 32,362 • Relative value: N/A • Merger price of POSCO Energy: KRW 32,324 For more information on the merger price of the parties to the merger, please refer to POSCO International and POSCO Energy's Report on Material Facts (Decision on Merger) disclosed on August 12, 2022. (3) Calculation results Merger price of surviving company, POSCO International: KRW 27,801 (par value per share: KRW 5,000) Merger price of merged company, POSCO Energy: KRW 32,362 (par value per share: KRW 5,000) Merger ratio: POSCO International : POSCO Energy = 1: 1.1626920