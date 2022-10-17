Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
246000.00 KRW   +3.58%
02:53aPosco : and LG Energy Solution conclude MOU for the secondary battery business
PU
10/16Posco : and GS Energy to establish secondary battery recycling venture
PU
10/16Posco Starts Construction of High-Purity Nickel-Refining Facility in South Korea's Gwangyang
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : and LG Energy Solution conclude MOU for the secondary battery business

10/17/2022 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The two companies promised to enhance cooperation in the field including lithium and cathode/anode materials, recycling, next-generation anode materials, etc.

POSCO Group CEO Jeong-woo Choi: "With this cooperation, I expect that we will grow together as a company lasting a century"

LG Energy Solution CEO Young-soo Kwon: "Through cooperation between the two companies, global competitiveness is sustainable…This is game-changing in the secondary battery field"

The two companies also discussed POSCO Group's material supply plans suited to LG Energy Solution's medium- and long-term purchasing plans

POSCO Holdings and LG Energy Solution strengthened cooperation related to the secondary battery business.

Amid the rise in global supply chain problems (USMCA, IRA), POSCO Group, which deals with the overall secondary battery business including lithium, cathode/anode materials, and recycling, and LG Energy Solution, which is a leading company in global batteries, have a plan to become more competitive by strengthening their cooperative relationship.

On Oct. 7, POSCO Group CEO Jeong-woo Choi and LG Energy Solution CEO Young-soo Kwon signed an MOU for strategic business cooperation in secondary battery materials at Park1 in Yeouido, Seoul, Korea.

In the agreement ceremony they promised to advance specific cooperation for a complete value chain with secondary batteries such as supplying and buying cathode/anode materials, lithium recycling, next-generation anode materials, and so on.

LG Energy Solution shared a plan for buying cathode/anode materials, and POSCO Group shared a plan to supply secondary battery materials and a regional extension acceleration plan following the IRA, and they double-checked their stable supply chain establishment relationship.

After the conclusion of the agreement, they will conclude mid- and long-term supply/sell contracts for cathode/anode materials and in the case of recycling and next-generation anode materials will materialize business and technical cooperation with a business team working group.

"With the business cooperation between POSCO Group, which has strength in the secondary battery business and LG Energy Solution, which is a leading company in the area of batteries for electric vehicles, competitiveness will increase," POSCO Group CEO Jeong-woo Choi said, "I expect that we will grow together as a company lasting a century."

LG Energy Solution CEO Young-soo Kwon said, "With POSCO Group and LG Energy Solution cooperating closely now as in the past, the two companies can protect themselves from various issues such as the U.S. IRA, and I believe we can be game-changing companies in the secondary battery field, aiming for the best in the world."

POSCO Group has supplied cathode materials to LG Chemical since 2012, and also supplies anode materials, there is a close cooperation relationship between the two companies.

▲ On Oct. 7, POSCO Holdings and LG Energy Solution concluded a business MOU for the secondary battery business at Park1 in Yeouido, Seoul.
(From the left, POSCO Holdings' Head of LiB Materials Business Kyung-sub Lee, POSCO Group CEO Jeong-woo Choi, LG Energy Solution CEO Young-soo Kwon, and Senior Vice President of LG Energy Solution's Procurement Center Dong-soo Kim)

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 06:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
02:53aPosco : and LG Energy Solution conclude MOU for the secondary battery business
PU
10/16Posco : and GS Energy to establish secondary battery recycling venture
PU
10/16Posco Starts Construction of High-Purity Nickel-Refining Facility in South Korea's Gwan..
MT
10/12Posco : MKPC expands AHSS sales base in Malaysia by holding TECHDAY
PU
10/11Posco : Important Notice of the Company Management - Form 6-K
PU
10/05Posco : Notice of Exclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company - Form 6-K
PU
09/29South Korean Stocks Marginally Rise Amid Lingering Recession Concerns; Posco Loses 2%
MT
09/29POSCO HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28Posco to Venture into Blue Hydrogen Business
MT
09/27Posco : This disclosure is the amendment of the previous filing regarding Decision on Merg..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 957 B 60,5 B 60,5 B
Net income 2022 5 138 B 3,58 B 3,58 B
Net Debt 2022 3 939 B 2,74 B 2,74 B
P/E ratio 2022 3,90x
Yield 2022 6,39%
Capitalization 17 920 B 12 469 M 12 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 246 000,00 KRW
Average target price 364 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-10.38%12 469
NUCOR3.99%31 102
ARCELORMITTAL-23.06%17 867
TATA STEEL LIMITED-9.94%14 877
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.25.76%14 255
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION13.87%13 267