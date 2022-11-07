POSCO : creates coexistence value with customers with green future materials

On Nov. 1, POSCO held the Green Materials Forum 2022 in Songdo Convensia… About 1,100 people from 560 companies in 28 countries participatedr

POSCO held the Green Materials Forum 2022 in Songdo Convensia on November 1.

The POSCO Green Materials Forum has been held every other year since 2010 to solidify business partnerships with customers and enhance exchanges with potential customers.

It had been held with the title "Global Early Vendor Involvement (EVI) Forum" and was focused on steel. However, the title was changed to "Green Materials Forum" for this year's event by extending the scope of customer participation to the secondary battery material area. About 1,100 people from 560 companies in 28 countries participated, and the event was held in a calm atmosphere, with some additional events canceled or scaled down.

In this forum that was held for the first time in four years due to COVID-19, POSCO Group CEO Jeong-woo Choi, Climate Change Center Chairman Young-sook Yoo, President Jang-ho Lee of the Korea Wind Energy Association, Marinus van der Meijs, the chief technology officer of Hardt, a company leading the development of hyperloop future green transportation, Tony Kiernan, chairman of the Board of Directors, and Pilbara Minerals, a joint venture of POSCO's ore lithium business, participated and shared various opinions.

In his keynote speech, CEO Jeong-woo Choi expressed his gratitude to the customers who have given their unwavering trust to POSCO so that it can have the world's best competitiveness. "We want to lead a low-carbon society and leap into a company that represents green future materials. Now, we would like to open the future together with customers by creating real value for customers with green future materials," he said.

In particular, POSCO launched 'Greenate', a masterbrand representing POSCO's "net-zero carbon 2050," at this forum. Greenate is a brand that encompasses all departmental efforts and products for producing low-carbon, eco-friendly steel in the process of converting to eco-friendly secondary battery materials and hydrogen-reduced steel, as well as the three major eco-friendly steel brands represented by e Autopos, INNOVILT, and Greenable. POSCO Group plans to systematically communicate its efforts and achievements to achieve 2050 carbon neutrality internally and externally with Greenate.

Meanwhile, POSCO also held an MOU event with LG Electronics and Volvo Construction Equipment to supply and purchase mass-balance type low-carbon steel products. Mass-balance type low-carbon steel is a product that reflects the carbon emission reduction performance certified by an external professional organization, and customers who purchase the product are recognized as having reduced carbon emissions corresponding to the product. This agreement is the first case that POSCO is pushing for in line with the global green steel market, where the introduction of mass-balance type low-carbon steel is spreading.

In the afternoon, 123 products and solutions were exhibited in a total of seven sessions, including eco-friendly vehicles, energy shipbuilding, hot rolled wire rods, and secondary battery materials, centered on the three eco-friendly brand zones. For each session, 41 opinion leaders including university professors were invited to explain to customers business insights related to the corresponding industry and the direction of the latest technology development, and POSCO's product and solution development trends were also shared.

In addition, POSCO introduced a metaverse platform experience zone, which will be developed starting next year, for easy and convenient communication with customers. Here, scenes where customer product development was supported and customer claims were resolved were demonstrated with a digital simulator that communicates with an AI chatbot. When the metaverse-based platform is developed, it is expected that it will be possible to respond to customer inquiries such as product recommendations, order and shipment status, and market outlook in real time.

"We will take the lead in building a digital steel ecosystem where stakeholders in the steel industry can cooperate," POSCO Vice Chairman Hak-dong Kim said. "The metaverse-based platform can be extended to an open cooperation space that can create opportunities for various new businesses beyond the steel business," he added.

At this forum, POSCO expanded cooperation in technology development and the adoption of eco-friendly products by signing 71 business agreements in active response to customer companies' solution provision and low-carbon demands.

In the process of transitioning to a low-carbon system, POSCO will focus its capabilities on creating a robust industrial ecosystem by always listening to customers' voices and prioritizing promises to customers, providing eco-friendly and safe customized solutions for each industry.

POSCO also installed a promotional banner in the event hall for "World Expo 2030 Busan" to inform South Korea's will to host the Busan Expo, which drew a lot of attention.

▲ POSCO held "Green Materials Forum 2022" in Songdo Convensia on November 1. CEO Jeong-woo Choi of POSCO Group gives a keynote speech.

▲ POSCO held "Green Materials Forum 2022" in Songdo Convensia on November 1. In the event, POSCO launched Greenate, a masterbrand representing POSCO's net-zero carbon 2050. From left, Hui-ryeong Lee, vice chairman of SeAH Steel, Jung-son Chon, president of POSCO Holdings, Yeong-ho Im, vice president of Hyundai Heavy Industries, CEO Jeong-woo Choi of POSCO Group, Hak-dong Kim, vice chairman of POSCO, Kyu-seok Lee, vice president of Hyundai Motor, and Tak Jeong, president of POSCO in order.

▲ POSCO held "Green Materials Forum 2022" in Songdo Convensia on November 1. In the event hall, 123 products and solutions were exhibited in a total of seven sessions, including eco-friendly vehicles, energy shipbuilding, hot rolled wire rods, and secondary battery materials, centered on the three eco-friendly brand zones.

