Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
286000.00 KRW   +2.69%
03:59aPosco : named ‘The World's Most Competitive Steelmaker' for 13 consecutive years
PU
01/05Huayou Cobalt Signs Battery Material Supply Deal With Local Electronic Materials Firm
MT
01/04Posco : Notice of Exclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : named ‘The World's Most Competitive Steelmaker' for 13 consecutive years

01/09/2023 | 03:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announced by the global steel information service WSD on December 12 … Evaluated 23 categories for 35 steelworks worldwide

Obtained a perfect 10 in seven categories, including eco-friendly technical innovation, higher-value products, and manpower capability

CEO Jeong-woo Choi inaugurated as the Chairman of the World Steel Association, leading carbon neutrality in the steel industry based on HyREX technology

POSCO was ranked number one as the world's most competitive steelmakers for 13 straight years by World Steel Dynamics (WSD), a global steel analytics on December 12 (New York local time).

WSD, established in 1999, evaluates global steelmakers in 23 categories every year and announces their competitiveness rankings.

POSCO scored a perfect 10 in seven categories including eco-friendly technical innovation, higher-value products, processing cost, manpower capability, new growth business, investment environment, and national risk factors, and ranked first overall with an average of 8.5 points (out of 10 points).

WSD CEO Philipp Englin highly praised POSCO's efforts to jointly develop hydrogen reduction steel technology, saying "POSCO's Hydrogen Iron & Steel Making Forum (HyIS) has become the focal point for carbon neutrality by drawing cooperation at the steel industry value chain level," and said, "POSCO's $40 billion (US dollar) investment in Australia's eco-friendly steel raw materials and hydrogen has also led to a positive evaluation of POSCO's carbon neutral realization and growth potential."

He added that POSCO's unique ability to operate steelworks, continuous profit generation, and financial soundness were cited as reasons for achieving the No. 1 position for 13 consecutive years.

This year, 35 steelmakers were subject to evaluation, and this ranking serves as an important reference index for determining the management performance and future development potential of major global steelmakers.

Meanwhile, POSCO was the first Korean steelmaker to be selected as the World Steel Association's Sustainability Champion in April and is leading the global steel industry to be carbon neutral by jointly developing hydrogen-reduced steel technology and forming a 'HyREX R&D Partnership'.

CEO Jeong-woo Choi was inaugurated as the chairman of the World Steel Association and also received awards in the 'Technical Innovation' and 'Sustainability' categories at the 2022 Steelie Awards in October.

In addition, POSCO was recognized as the world's best steelmaker by winning the 'Best Steelmaker' award following in 2018 and 2020 at the 10th Global Metals Awards hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. CEO Jeong-woo Choi was selected as the 'CEO of the Year' with the most outstanding performance and leadership in the metal and mining industries.

Attachments

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 08:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
03:59aPosco : named ‘The World's Most Competitive Steelmaker' for 13 consecutive years
PU
01/05Huayou Cobalt Signs Battery Material Supply Deal With Local Electronic Materials Firm
MT
01/04Posco : Notice of Exclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company - Form 6-K
PU
01/03POSCO GS Eco Materials Co., Ltd acquired 65% stake in POSCO-HY Clean Metal Co., Ltd. fr..
CI
2022POSCO HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Posco to Extract Lithium from Argentinian Salt Lake for EV Batteries
MT
2022POSCO's Australian arm Senex Energy suspends $671 mln Queensland gas project expansion
RE
2022Posco : Notice of Inclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company - Form 6-K
PU
2022Posco : Notice of Exclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company - Form 6-K
PU
2022POSCO Holdings Inc. completed the acquisition of 12.19% stake in eNtoB Corporation from..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 85 489 B 68,0 B 68,0 B
Net income 2022 4 321 B 3,44 B 3,44 B
Net Debt 2022 3 981 B 3,17 B 3,17 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,46x
Yield 2022 4,81%
Capitalization 21 693 B 17 263 M 17 263 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 286 000,00 KRW
Average target price 348 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.3.44%17 263
NUCOR CORPORATION9.20%36 924
ARCELORMITTAL9.81%23 371
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.5.11%18 029
TATA STEEL LIMITED2.62%17 158
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-0.22%15 895