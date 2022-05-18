Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-16
287500.00 KRW   +2.31%
POSCO Holdings Inc. Resolves to Pay Cash Dividend of the First Quarter for the Fiscal Year 2022, Payable June 2, 2022
CI
POSCO : to team up with Prologium to lead the all-solid-state battery market

05/18/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Joint development of cathode materials, silicon anode materials, and solid electrolytes for all-solid-state battery and establishment of global supply system
To reinforce competitiveness of next-generation secondary battery materials and expand business portfolio through partnership with Prologium

POSCO Holdings will be working with the Taiwanese all-solid-state battery company Prologium to develop core materials for next-generation secondary batteries.

POSCO Holdings signed an agreement on May 12 to invest in Prologium for co-developing core materials, including cathode materials, silicon anode materials, and solid electrolytes for all-solid-state batteries, and set up a global supply system.

Prologium, founded in 2006, developed an all-solid-state battery in 2012 and has been selling it to manufacturers of small IT devices as smartwatches. The company is also attracting investment from global investors, jointly developing all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles with major automakers like the Daimler Group of Germany.

Executive vice president Kyung-sub Lee, the Head of the LiB Materials Business Project Team of POSCO Holdings said, "We aim to strengthen our competitiveness in next-generation secondary battery materials and further expand our business portfolio by teaming up with Prologium."

Vincent Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Prologium Technology remarked, "POSCO Group is the ideal partner as its business comprises not only of cathode and anode materials but also raw materials for secondary battery materials as lithium, nickel and graphite." "I believe the partnership will speed up the production of all-solid-state batteries and contribute to the stable supply of core materials," he added.

In conventional secondary batteries, electricity is generated and charged through a liquid electrolyte between the positive and negative electrodes. All-solid-state battery is a next-generation battery using a solid electrolyte instead of the liquid one between the positive and negative electrodes and the separator removed, ensuring safety, and increasing energy density.

Meanwhile, POSCO Holdings is securing the competence to develop materials, including high-capacity cathode materials and silicon anode materials applicable to all-solid-state batteries. Earlier this year, it established POSCO JK Solid Solution, a solid electrolyte material manufacturing corporation, to reinforce the capacity for developing next-generation secondary battery materials.

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 07:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 81 655 B 64,4 B 64,4 B
Net income 2022 5 240 B 4,13 B 4,13 B
Net Debt 2022 2 158 B 1,70 B 1,70 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,70x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 21 742 B 17 137 M 17 137 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 17 403
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 287 500,00 KRW
Average target price 408 458,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.74%17 137
NUCOR9.57%31 861
ARCELORMITTAL-1.90%25 224
TATA STEEL LIMITED6.91%17 329
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION8.54%14 542
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY SEVERSTAL-30.60%14 329