  Homepage
  Equities
  South Korea
  Korea Stock Exchange
  POSCO Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
367500.00 KRW   -3.03%
12:20aPosco : was selected as the Sustainability Champion of the World Steel Association for two years in a row.
PU
12:20aPosco : Jeong-Woo Choi, Chairman of the World Steel Association presided over the first half of the year's regular meeting, saying that “the industry must work harder for global carbon neutrality.”
PU
05/04Nomura Upgrades POSCO to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to 480,000 Won From 280,000 Won
MT
POSCO : was selected as the Sustainability Champion of the World Steel Association for two years in a row.

05/09/2023 | 12:20am EDT
POSCO was selected as the Sustainability Champion for two years in a row at the first half of the year member's meeting of the World Steel Association which was held in Vienna, Austria on April 18.

POSCO was credited highly for its efforts and achievements for ESG management, including the joint efforts for the development of HyREX, the declaration of carbon neutrality in 2050, the establishment of an advanced governance structure, etc.

POSCO was selected as the Sustainability Champion for two years in a row at the first half of the year member's meeting of the World Steel Association which was held in Vienna, Austria on April 18 (local time).

The World Steel Association has been selecting companies that lead the carbon neutrality of the steel industry and the field of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) as Sustainability Champions, among over 140 member countries every year since 2018. Ten companies registered their names on the Sustainability Champions this year, and POSCO held the honor to be selected as the Sustainability Champion both last year and this year.

To be the Sustainability Champion, the following four (4) conditions should be satisfied: △ Being selected as a member excellent in sustainability, △ Being a finalist in the Steelie Awards or Safety & Health Recognition, △ Issuance of a Sustainability Report, and △ Submission of the sustainability data and the Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) data for each material and process. Due to this, the steel company which has been selected as the Sustainability Champion will be recognized as the global best practice for ESG management worthy of its name.

POSCO was selected as the Sustainability Champion for two years in a row because it had been credited for its efforts and achievements for ESG management, including the joint efforts for the development of Hydrogen Reduction (HyREX) technology , declaration of carbon neutrality in 2050, the establishment of an advanced governance structure, etc. as well as fully meeting the above-mentioned four conditions.

CEO of POSCO, Jeong-Woo Choi said that "it is the result that POSCO responded quickly to the request for the performance of carbon neutrality and ESG management for overcoming the climate crisis," and he would "harden the foundation as a company with a history of a hundred years which would continually grow as a representative company of the environment-friendly future materials by using the challenging task of carbon neutrality as an opportunity to take a leap."

Meanwhile, an assistant manager in the Steelmaking Department of Gwangyang Works Gwan-Hyeong Kim placed second in the steelChallenge-17 on April 18. The steelChallenge-17 is a steelmaking process competition that has been held by the World Steel Association for steel engineers all around the world every year since 2005. Participants simulate and derive methods for producing steel at the lowest cost within given conditions and time limits.

▲ POSCO was selected as the Sustainability Champion of the World Steel Association for two years in a row, in Vienna, Austria on April 18 (local time). Director General of the World Steel Association Edwin Basson is delivering a Sustainability Champion certificate to the CEO of POSCO, Jeong-Woo Choi (left).

Attachments

Disclaimer

POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 04:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 83 565 B 63,3 B 63,3 B
Net income 2023 3 260 B 2,47 B 2,47 B
Net Debt 2023 7 116 B 5,39 B 5,39 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,91x
Yield 2023 3,21%
Capitalization 27 862 B 21 095 M 21 095 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 367 500,00 KRW
Average target price 451 434,78 KRW
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.32.91%21 788
NUCOR CORPORATION7.97%35 856
ARCELORMITTAL0.22%21 855
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.44%19 784
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.0.51%16 599
TATA STEEL LIMITED-2.75%16 251
