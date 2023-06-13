Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
389500.00 KRW   -0.51%
06/13Posco Holdings Leads Steelmakers' Rally
DJ
06/09The Steelmaking Educational Comic, “i Want To Create Content About Steel!” : Chapter 3. Tour of a steel mill
PU
06/08Posco International to Supply Hyundai with 2.5 Million Units of Key EV Component
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Posco Holdings Leads Steelmakers' Rally

06/13/2023 | 10:45pm EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


Posco Holdings' shares led the broad rally in South Korean steelmakers Wednesday amid growing hopes that steel demand could bottom out later in the year.

The South Korean steelmaking giant's shares rose as much as 5.4% to 410,500 won ($323.74) in early trade, on course for their sharpest daily percentage gain in two months.

The benchmark Kospi was last 0.1% lower.

Nomura said in a recent research report that the auto and machinery sectors are signaling that steel demand may bottom out in the second half of 2023, which should help Posco Holdings' profitability improve into 2024. The Japanese investment bank upgraded its rating on the stock to buy from neutral and raises its target price by 71% to KRW480,000.

Earlier this week, Eugene Investment & Securities analyst Lee Eu-gene said in a research note that Posco Holdings--unlike its local steelmaking peers--is well-equipped to grow its bottomline with an additional future-growth engine--the lithium business. She viewed the company's promising EV battery-material business as a new catalyst for boosting its valuation.

Posco Holdings said Tuesday that it broke ground to build a factory in South Korea by 2025 to produce 25,000 tons of lithium hydroxide annually for electric-vehicle batteries. It added that it plans to use lithium carbonate from its own salt-lake plant in Argentina for the South Korean production.

Posco Holdings aims to become a leading global lithium producer with an annual output capacity of 300,000 metric tons by 2030.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 2244ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.02% 266.5458 Delayed Quote.39.17%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.33% 2637.95 Real-time Quote.17.96%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.21% 966 Delayed Quote.0.73%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.98% 1240 Delayed Quote.20.63%
POSCO HOLDINGS INC. -0.51% 389500 End-of-day quote.40.87%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 247.12 Delayed Quote.38.60%
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 83 355 B 65,8 B 65,8 B
Net income 2023 3 249 B 2,56 B 2,56 B
Net Debt 2023 7 104 B 5,61 B 5,61 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 29 554 B 23 319 M 23 319 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 389 500,00 KRW
Average target price 451 434,78 KRW
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ki-Seop Jeong President & Director
Seung-Jun Kim Head-Finance Team
Seong-Jin Kim Independent Director
Hui-Jae Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.40.87%23 089
NUCOR CORPORATION12.65%37 302
ARCELORMITTAL3.28%21 716
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.05%19 067
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.3.43%17 081
TATA STEEL LIMITED-1.38%16 232
