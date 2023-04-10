Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
369500.00 KRW   +1.93%
05:10aPosco Holdings Rallies Amid Bets on Steel-Demand Recovery
DJ
04/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Higher at Start of the Week
DJ
04/04POSCO Holdings Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Posco Holdings Rallies Amid Bets on Steel-Demand Recovery

04/10/2023 | 05:10am EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


Posco Holdings Inc.'s shares rallied Monday amid growing bets on a recovery in steel demand and solid future growth in its battery-material business.

Shares of the South Korean steelmaking giant rose 7.85% to close at 398,500 won ($302.73), outperforming the benchmark Kospi's 0.9% increase.

The stock advanced in seven of the past 10 trading sessions, with retail investors remaining as net buyers for 15 straight sessions, according to Korea Exchange data.

The recent rally in Posco Holdings shares likely reflects growing market expectations that China's steel demand could rebound from the second half of 2023, Hyundai Motor Securities analyst H.W. Park said in a research note released Friday, citing a new order index for China's steel sector that rose in March to above 50% for the first time in 34 months.

The steel giant could also get a strong valuation boost from its ever- expanding battery-material business, including its lithium-supply affiliate, he said.

Hyundai Motor Securities maintained its buy rating and KRW470,000 target price on the stock.

The company is widely expected to return to a profit in the first quarter after a flood-damage recovery.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 0509ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.37% 15850 End-of-day quote.-2.16%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 185100 End-of-day quote.22.58%
HYUNDAI MOTOR SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.57% 8780 End-of-day quote.-3.41%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.87% 2512.08 Real-time Quote.11.36%
POSCO HOLDINGS INC. 1.93% 369500 End-of-day quote.33.63%
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 84 308 B 64,1 B 64,1 B
Net income 2023 3 292 B 2,50 B 2,50 B
Net Debt 2023 5 828 B 4,43 B 4,43 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,07x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 28 014 B 21 303 M 21 303 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 369 500,00 KRW
Average target price 395 095,24 KRW
Spread / Average Target 6,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jung-Son Chon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Seong-Wook Lee Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.33.63%21 303
NUCOR CORPORATION10.41%36 665
ARCELORMITTAL4.70%22 604
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION28.23%20 496
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.5.88%17 644
TATA STEEL LIMITED-7.32%15 593
