  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. POSCO Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO HOLDINGS INC.

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-06
388500.00 KRW   +0.26%
01:38aPosco International Shares Rally on New Contract With Hyundai Motor
DJ
06/02GM, POSCO Future M to boost investment at Canada battery materials plant
RE
05/31SKC, Posco Sign Deal to Develop Secondary Battery Components
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Posco International Shares Rally on New Contract With Hyundai Motor

06/08/2023 | 01:38am EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


Posco International's shares rose Thursday after the company secured a new contract to supply electric-vehicle components to Hyundai Motor.

Shares of the South Korean trading arm of steelmaker Posco Holdings rose as much as 19% to 39,550 won ($30.22) in morning trade, on course for their sharpest daily percentage gain in almost two months. The benchmark Kospi was last 0.6% lower.

Posco International said in a regulatory filing early Thursday that its affiliate, Posco Mobility Solution, would supply 2.5 million driving motor cores for Hyundai Motor EVs from 2025 to 2034, the latest of a series of deals with the largest automaker in South Korea. The contract value wasn't disclosed.

The deal will raise the total number of driving motor cores, which form a power-generating component for Hyundai Motor EVs, to 6.85 million, Posco International said in a separate statement.

Posco International aims to increase its annual production capacity for driving motor cores to more than seven million globally by 2030, with new production facilities in China, Mexico and Poland either being built or set to begin operation this year, the statement said.

Kiwoom Securities analyst J.H. Lee said in a research note on Wednesday that he expects Posco International to post above-consensus earnings for the second quarter of 2023. He raised his target price for the company by 21% to KRW40,000.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com 

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-23 0137ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.22% 18270 End-of-day quote.12.78%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -2.29% 196400 End-of-day quote.30.07%
KIWOOM SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.74% 95000 End-of-day quote.13.10%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.01% 2615.6 Real-time Quote.16.96%
POSCO HOLDINGS INC. 0.26% 388500 End-of-day quote.40.51%
POSCO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 1.06% 33350 End-of-day quote.47.57%
Analyst Recommendations on POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 83 347 B 63,9 B 63,9 B
Net income 2023 3 269 B 2,51 B 2,51 B
Net Debt 2023 7 104 B 5,45 B 5,45 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 29 454 B 22 577 M 22 577 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
POSCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 388 500,00 KRW
Average target price 451 434,78 KRW
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Woo Choi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ki-Seop Jeong President & Director
Seung-Jun Kim Head-Finance Team
Hui-Jae Park Independent Director
Seong-Jin Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.40.51%22 577
NUCOR CORPORATION8.88%36 053
ARCELORMITTAL1.34%21 182
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.31%19 082
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.1.64%16 785
TATA STEEL LIMITED-1.02%16 140
