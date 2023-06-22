Chapter 4. Circular value of steel
In 2020, the Korea Iron & Steel Association and its members, including POSCO, produced an steelmaking educational comic "I want to create content about steel!"(The Birth Story of The steelmaking educational comic). This comic is on steelmaking's importance and how environmentally friendly it is.
POSCO Global Newsroom publishes series of the steelmaking educational comic "I want to create content about steel!", Once a week, 6 times.
*This steelmaking educational comic was co-produced by the Korea Iron & Steel Association and POSCO.
Go to the e-book version of [I want to create content about steel!]
Steel Cyber PR Room (Korean/English)
World Steel Association website (English)
Steel Cyber PR Room (Korean/English)
World Steel Association website (English)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
POSCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2023 05:14:04 UTC.