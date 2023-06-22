In 2020, the Korea Iron & Steel Association and its members, including POSCO, produced an steelmaking educational comic "I want to create content about steel!"(The Birth Story of The steelmaking educational comic). This comic is on steelmaking's importance and how environmentally friendly it is.

POSCO Global Newsroom publishes series of the steelmaking educational comic "I want to create content about steel!", Once a week, 6 times.