  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Posco ICT Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A022100   KR7022100002

POSCO ICT COMPANY LTD.

(A022100)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
7100.00 KRW   -0.56%
01:27aPosco Ict : selected POSCO DX as new company name
PU
02/21Posco ICT Company to be Renamed to Posco DX
MT
2022Posco Ict : introduces upgraded RPA solution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

POSCO ICT : selected POSCO DX as new company name

02/22/2023 | 01:27am EST
POSCO ICT announced that it will change its name to "POSCO DX" and open a new era of growth by discovering and fostering new businesses.

POSCO ICT held a board meeting on the 17th of February to vote on "POSCO DX" as a new mission and plans to finalize it through a regular shareholders' meeting to be held on the 20th of March.

POSCO DX means a representative company that leads the innovative 'Digital Transformation(DX)' throughout the industry. The company explained that AI, Digital Twin, Metaverse, and Robot are applied to imply a future direction that leads to digital transformation throughout the industry. Following the name change, it is planned to hold a declaration ceremony by establishing a new company vision along with the mission to contain business scalability and future value, away from the existing business area.

POSCO ICT restructured its business portfolio since 2021, such as cleaning up low-profit and poor businesses, and promoted innovative activities such as technology and cost competitiveness. Last year, it achieved an impressive turn-around by improving profitability with symbolic achievements of entering a 1 trillion won revenue club.

Along with this change of company name, POSCO ICT plans to speed up the discovery and development of future growth projects. The new businesses that POSCO ICT focuses on can be summarized as industrial robot automation and smart logistics automation. POSCO ICT, which has been leading the smart factory of production sites, is promoting overall robot automation solution businesses such as consulting, design, system construction, and operation to apply robots to high-risk and high-intensity industrial sites.

Another area to pay attention to is the project to automate logistics centers of major courier companies and online shopping malls by utilizing technology proven through the establishment of Incheon Airport's baggage management system, which boasts the world's highest accuracy. POSCO ICT, which is emerging as a dark horse in the smart logistics sector, has won an order to build a Hanjin Mega Hub logistics center worth more than 100 billion won and is currently carrying out CJ Korea Express FC (Fulfillment Center) automation facility consulting project.

Disclaimer

Posco ICT Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 869 B 668 M 668 M
Net income 2021 -14 213 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net cash 2021 59 832 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -69,8x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 1 078 B 828 M 828 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 827
Free-Float 33,7%
Managers and Directors
Duk-Kyun Jung Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mun-Ki Lee Head-Legal Counsel & Compliance Support
Hyeon-Il Ahn Independent Director
Chang-Hwa Jung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Gyeong Jeong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO ICT COMPANY LTD.13.60%828
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.0.40%27 701
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.15.44%15 553
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.5.12%7 757
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.21.00%7 079
OTSUKA CORPORATION10.35%6 483