POSCO ICT : selected POSCO DX as new company name

POSCO ICT announced that it will change its name to "POSCO DX" and open a new era of growth by discovering and fostering new businesses.





POSCO ICT held a board meeting on the 17th of February to vote on "POSCO DX" as a new mission and plans to finalize it through a regular shareholders' meeting to be held on the 20th of March.





POSCO DX means a representative company that leads the innovative 'Digital Transformation(DX)' throughout the industry. The company explained that AI, Digital Twin, Metaverse, and Robot are applied to imply a future direction that leads to digital transformation throughout the industry. Following the name change, it is planned to hold a declaration ceremony by establishing a new company vision along with the mission to contain business scalability and future value, away from the existing business area.





POSCO ICT restructured its business portfolio since 2021, such as cleaning up low-profit and poor businesses, and promoted innovative activities such as technology and cost competitiveness. Last year, it achieved an impressive turn-around by improving profitability with symbolic achievements of entering a 1 trillion won revenue club.





Along with this change of company name, POSCO ICT plans to speed up the discovery and development of future growth projects. The new businesses that POSCO ICT focuses on can be summarized as industrial robot automation and smart logistics automation. POSCO ICT, which has been leading the smart factory of production sites, is promoting overall robot automation solution businesses such as consulting, design, system construction, and operation to apply robots to high-risk and high-intensity industrial sites.



