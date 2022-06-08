POSCO ICT : signed an industry-academic cooperation with Ajou University



POSCO ICT announced that it will operate an industry-academic cooperation program to foster excellent AI talents in cooperation with Ajou University.





On June 7, at Yulgok Hall of Ajou University, Kim Sang-in, head of Ajou University's Industrial-Academic Cooperation Division, Son Kyung-ah, head of artificial intelligence department, and POSCO ICT's Jeong Sang-kyeong signed a business agreement for AI professionals. Through this agreement, POSCO ICT plans to operate industry-academic cooperation programs by actively hiring AI excellent talents attending graduate courses at Ajou University and promoting joint R&D activities in the AI field.





Ajou University's artificial intelligence department has been selected as the 4th-stage Brain Korea (BK21) artificial intelligence innovation talent training project group by the Ministry of Education in 2020, spurring the development of key talents in the artificial intelligence field. POSCO ICT, which operates the Industrial AI Research (IAR) Lab, which serves as an in-house AI technology control tower, plans to draft outstanding talents enrolled in Ajou University's artificial intelligence department with the recommendation of professors to help them grow into AI experts. In the stage of recommending and selecting professors, not only credits but also research results and plans are carefully reviewed and selected by evaluating the level of technical competency. Students drafted will be provided with monthly scholarships and 1:1 mentoring with AI experts from POSCO ICT, while providing opportunities to attend various technical education and seminars to finally link them to recruitment.



