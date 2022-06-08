Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Posco ICT Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A022100   KR7022100002

POSCO ICT COMPANY LTD.

(A022100)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  06-06
6090.00 KRW   -2.40%
12:12aPOSCO ICT : signed an industry-academic cooperation with Ajou University
PU
03/21POSCO ICT : to foster Digital Twin, Robot, and Smart Safety
PU
03/15POSCO ICT : launches AI Control Tower
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

POSCO ICT : signed an industry-academic cooperation with Ajou University

06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POSCO ICT announced that it will operate an industry-academic cooperation program to foster excellent AI talents in cooperation with Ajou University.

On June 7, at Yulgok Hall of Ajou University, Kim Sang-in, head of Ajou University's Industrial-Academic Cooperation Division, Son Kyung-ah, head of artificial intelligence department, and POSCO ICT's Jeong Sang-kyeong signed a business agreement for AI professionals. Through this agreement, POSCO ICT plans to operate industry-academic cooperation programs by actively hiring AI excellent talents attending graduate courses at Ajou University and promoting joint R&D activities in the AI field.

Ajou University's artificial intelligence department has been selected as the 4th-stage Brain Korea (BK21) artificial intelligence innovation talent training project group by the Ministry of Education in 2020, spurring the development of key talents in the artificial intelligence field. POSCO ICT, which operates the Industrial AI Research (IAR) Lab, which serves as an in-house AI technology control tower, plans to draft outstanding talents enrolled in Ajou University's artificial intelligence department with the recommendation of professors to help them grow into AI experts. In the stage of recommending and selecting professors, not only credits but also research results and plans are carefully reviewed and selected by evaluating the level of technical competency. Students drafted will be provided with monthly scholarships and 1:1 mentoring with AI experts from POSCO ICT, while providing opportunities to attend various technical education and seminars to finally link them to recruitment.

POSCO ICT operates various recruiting programs to secure outstanding human resources. Since last year, it has been operating a recruitment-linked "IT Professional Academy" in cooperation with Bit Computer, an IT-specialized educational institution, to recruit practical talents who can perform tasks immediately in the field. In addition, it is expanding programs for future talents by providing internship opportunities using vacation periods to majors in artificial intelligence, data analysis, and cloud fields and operating "Smart School" internship programs for students at universities.

Disclaimer

Posco ICT Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POSCO ICT COMPANY LTD.
12:12aPOSCO ICT : signed an industry-academic cooperation with Ajou University
PU
03/21POSCO ICT : to foster Digital Twin, Robot, and Smart Safety
PU
03/15POSCO ICT : launches AI Control Tower
PU
02/08POSCO ICT : introduces Smart Safety Control Platform for industrial field
PU
2021POSCO ICT : holds the 2021 Technology Conference
PU
2021POSCO ICT : to establish Smart Factory for Bn Steel and Bn Steela in Busan
PU
2017POSCO ICT Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Second Quarter of 2017
CI
2016Posco ICT Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter of 2016
CI
2016K Bank announced that it has received KRW 6.25 billion in funding from Korea Informatio..
CI
2015UI Trans Corporation announced that it has received KRW 33.79 billion in funding from P..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 869 B 693 M 693 M
Net income 2021 -14 213 M -11,3 M -11,3 M
Net cash 2021 59 832 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -69,8x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 925 B 737 M 737 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 849
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart POSCO ICT COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Posco ICT Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO ICT COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6 090,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duk-Kyun Jung Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mun-Ki Lee Head-Legal Counsel & Compliance Support
Hyeon-Il Ahn Independent Director
Chang-Hwa Jung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Gyeong Jeong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO ICT COMPANY LTD.-7.16%756
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-23.78%27 529
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-7.99%9 038
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-35.14%7 992
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.11.79%7 613
OTSUKA CORPORATION-26.23%5 832