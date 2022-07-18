POSCO ICT : supplied RPA solution to Credit Union



POSCO ICT is expanding the supply of solutions to the financial sector by supplying its own RPA (Robotic Process Automation) to National Credit Union Federation of Korea.





POSCO ICT has implemented automation by applying its RPA, A.WORKS, to nine tasks, including credit and deduction of National Credit Union Federation of Korea. POSCO ICT, which had previously supplied solutions to the financial sector, including Hana Financial Group, has expanded to Credit Union, the representative leader of ordinary finance, and has established itself as an RPA company specializing in the financial sector.





RPA, which automates tasks performed manually, is being actively applied in that it can automate tasks with relatively low investment costs in a short period of time without significantly changing the existing working system. In particular, in the case of the financial sector, many standardized repetitive tasks occur for each branch, and the effect of reducing human errors such as manual entry errors can be expected. The Credit Union estimates that the pilot projec will save about 3,000 working hours a year, and plans to expand the scope of application to 873 member unions nationwide in the future.



