  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Posco ICT Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A022100   KR7022100002

POSCO ICT COMPANY LTD.

(A022100)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
5210.00 KRW   -3.16%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

POSCO ICT : supplied RPA solution to Credit Union

07/18/2022 | 03:54am EDT
POSCO ICT is expanding the supply of solutions to the financial sector by supplying its own RPA (Robotic Process Automation) to National Credit Union Federation of Korea.

POSCO ICT has implemented automation by applying its RPA, A.WORKS, to nine tasks, including credit and deduction of National Credit Union Federation of Korea. POSCO ICT, which had previously supplied solutions to the financial sector, including Hana Financial Group, has expanded to Credit Union, the representative leader of ordinary finance, and has established itself as an RPA company specializing in the financial sector.

RPA, which automates tasks performed manually, is being actively applied in that it can automate tasks with relatively low investment costs in a short period of time without significantly changing the existing working system. In particular, in the case of the financial sector, many standardized repetitive tasks occur for each branch, and the effect of reducing human errors such as manual entry errors can be expected. The Credit Union estimates that the pilot projec will save about 3,000 working hours a year, and plans to expand the scope of application to 873 member unions nationwide in the future.

POSCO ICT launched the RPA solution A.Works in '19 and supplies it to various fields such as financial sector including Hana Bank, Shinsegae Group, Iljin Group, Korea Electric Power Corp., Agricultural and Fishery Distribution Corporation, Daiso, etc. Last year, it upgraded several bots to collaborate with each other and perform complex and important tasks beyond the level of one bot handling simple repetitive tasks. In addition, in preparation for the era of one bot per employee, A.WORKS 3.0 is planned to be released by the end of this year by simplifying the script (program) that instructs the bot to work.

Disclaimer

Posco ICT Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 869 B - -
Net income 2021 -14 213 M - -
Net cash 2021 59 832 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -69,8x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 791 B 599 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 849
Free-Float 33,5%
Technical analysis trends POSCO ICT COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Duk-Kyun Jung Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mun-Ki Lee Head-Legal Counsel & Compliance Support
Hyeon-Il Ahn Independent Director
Chang-Hwa Jung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Gyeong Jeong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO ICT COMPANY LTD.-20.58%599
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-21.82%28 238
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-16.61%7 650
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.10.01%7 492
OTSUKA CORPORATION-26.68%5 511
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-56.12%5 018