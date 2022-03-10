POSCO INTERNATIONAL : Donates $500,000 for Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainian Refugees

- The company donates $500,000 to Korean Red Cross for Ukrainian refugees

- The company continues to fulfill its responsibilities as a corporate citizen in Ukraine

POSCO INTERNATIONAL decided to donate $500,000 for humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees. The money will be delivered to the Red Cross organizations in Ukraine and its adjacent countries to aid the refugees.

The company is operating a trading corporation in Kiev and a grain terminal in a location near the Black Sea. The 2.5-million-ton grain terminal at the port of Mykolaiv on the Black Sea is a center for distributing grains, such as corn and wheat, to the regions of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Asia.

Since 2010, the company has been fulfilling its responsibilities as a corporate citizen in the area, actively responding to COVID-19 by donating medical instruments to Mykolaiv Municipal Hospital #1 and medical supplies to local children's hospitals through POSCO 1% Sharing Fund.

Meanwhile, the expatriates and their families in Ukraine have been safely evacuated to adjacent countries and Korea, and the terminal has temporarily suspended operation.