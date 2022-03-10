Log in
    A047050   KR7047050000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(A047050)
  Report
POSCO INTERNATIONAL : Donates $500,000 for Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainian Refugees

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
- The company donates $500,000 to Korean Red Cross for Ukrainian refugees

- The company continues to fulfill its responsibilities as a corporate citizen in Ukraine

POSCO INTERNATIONAL decided to donate $500,000 for humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees. The money will be delivered to the Red Cross organizations in Ukraine and its adjacent countries to aid the refugees.

The company is operating a trading corporation in Kiev and a grain terminal in a location near the Black Sea. The 2.5-million-ton grain terminal at the port of Mykolaiv on the Black Sea is a center for distributing grains, such as corn and wheat, to the regions of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Asia.

Since 2010, the company has been fulfilling its responsibilities as a corporate citizen in the area, actively responding to COVID-19 by donating medical instruments to Mykolaiv Municipal Hospital #1 and medical supplies to local children's hospitals through POSCO 1% Sharing Fund.

Meanwhile, the expatriates and their families in Ukraine have been safely evacuated to adjacent countries and Korea, and the terminal has temporarily suspended operation.

Disclaimer

Posco International Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33 528 B 27,4 B 27,4 B
Net income 2021 374 B 0,30 B 0,30 B
Net Debt 2021 2 461 B 2,01 B 2,01 B
P/E ratio 2021 6,80x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 2 566 B 2 094 M 2 094 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 209
Free-Float 36,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20 800,00 KRW
Average target price 28 666,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Managers and Directors
Si-Bo Joo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eun-Joo Choi Managing Director & Head-Investment Management
Hee-Cheol Kang Independent Director
Gi-Yeong Lee Independent Director
Soo-Young Kwon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-7.35%2 094
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION8.63%50 618
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.61%49 179
MITSUI & CO., LTD.7.95%40 799
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-3.05%22 839
SUMITOMO CORPORATION10.11%20 228