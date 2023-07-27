POSCO INTERNATIONAL

Expands Its Energy Territory through Collaborative Efforts with Indonesia, a Resourceful Nation





- Concluded an oil and gas PSC with the Indonesian government and state-owned company, whose terms include operating rights for the gas field

- Secured the exploration rights for the Bunga Block located on the eastern coast of Java Island for a period of 6 years along with development/production rights for a period of 30 years

- According to major foreign press, the Bunga Block is estimated to be 14 times the size of Seoul and contains approximately 1.3 billion barrels of natural gas reserves

- Also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PT Pertamina (persero) to explore and promote cooperative projects in the CCS/CCUS, blue hydrogen, and ammonia sectors





POSCO INTERNATIONAL will be achieving yet another milestone in resource development, following a series of successful projects in Myanmar.





On the 25th, POSCO INTERNATIONAL signed a "Product Sharing Contract" for the Bunga Block in Tangerang, Indonesia, together with Indonesian government and the state-owned oil company, Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE).

*PHE: A subsidiary of Pertamina, Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas company specializes in oil and gas exploration and production in and outside the country.





The event was attended by key officials including Jeong Tak, Vice-chairman of POSCO International, Lee Jeon-hyeok, Head of Energy Division, Nicke Widyawati, Chairman of Pertamina, and Wiko Migantoro, President of Pertamina Hulu Energi, an Indonesian state-owned energy company.





A production sharing contract (PSC) is an agreement between the government and the contractor in which the contractor first takes a portion of the produced oil and gas to recover their investment, and then the remaining portion is divided between the government and the contractor according to a predetermined ratio.





With this contract, POSCO INTERNATIONAL has obtained the operation rights in the Bunga Block (name of the rights: Bunga PSC), along with an exploration period of 6 years and a development and production period of 30 years.





The distribution ratio of the produced materials between the government and the contractor has been determined at 60:40 for oil and 55:45 for gas. 25% of the total production will be obligated to be supplied locally in Indonesia. The participating equity between POSCO INTERNATIONAL and PHE will be 50:50.





The Bunga Block, the subject of this contract, is located in the eastern offshore of Java Island, Indonesia. It covers a total area of 8,500km², which is about 14 times the size of Seoul. This extensive block ranges from a depth of 50m in the shallow sea to 500m in the deep sea.





The Bunga Block project is expected to yield great potential due to its similarities with the nearby Pagerungan gas field, which has previously led to successful production and operation of large-volume natural gas. According to Reuters, it is estimated that the Bunga Block holds approximately 1.3 billion barrels of natural gas reserves.





The exploration project for the Bunga Block started in 2021. A joint study conducted by POSCO INTERNATIONAL and PHE discovered promising geological formations indicating a high possibility of natural gas presence. In February of this year, POSCO INTERNATIONAL was chosen as the consortium awardee along with PHE, and the two companies together secured the exploration rights.





With the PSC successfully signed, POSCO INTERNATIONAL will soon be beginning the exploration activities in the Bunga Block. POSCO INTERNATIONAL plans to send its E&P experts from the headquarters to the newly established subsidiary in Jakarta, where they will thoroughly evaluate the potential of the Bunga Block using various techniques, after 3D seismic survey, by 2026, based on whose results a final decision on exploration drilling will be made in 2027.

*Name of corporation: PT POSCO INTERNATIONAL ENP INDONESIA





POSCO INTERNATIONAL is currently involved in natural gas production and sales through the offshore gas field project in Myanmar and onshore gas field project in Australia. With the potential successful development of the Bunga Block, the company anticipates enhancing its business stability and increasing production capacity further.





Moreover, it plans to import some of the additional production from overseas gas fields to the Korean market, hoping to contribute to strengthening Korea's national energy security as well as create positive synergies in its LNG-related businesses. A part of this strategy includes actively integrating the directly imported LNG fuel into various operations, such as LNG bunkering and LNG combined cycle power plants.

* LNG Bunkering: Refers to the method of injecting LNG fuel into ships at LNG terminals





"our years of experience in overseas projects, technical expertise, and the dedication of our employees are what led to the successful signing of the contract," POSCO INTERNATIONAL Vice Chairman Jeong Tak said. "Going forward, we are going to continue to secure new energy sources in the course becoming a globally recognized green energy company as well as a contributor to the national energy security."







In addition to the PSC signing, Vice Chairman Jeong Tak and Nicke Widyawati, the CEO of PT Pertamina (persero), the Indonesian state-owned energy company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) concerning development of Carbon Capture Storage/Carbon Capture, Utilization, Storage (CCS/CCUS) and low carbon products in Indonesia on the 25th as well. Under the MOU, both parties will collaboratively explore and actively engage in cooperation opportunities in CCS/CCUS and blue hydrogen/ammonia projects.



