    A047050   KR7047050000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(A047050)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
24000.00 KRW   +1.27%
01/24South Korean Trading Firms Seek Expansion in Food Business
MT
01/10Posco International : pushes ahead with the construction of a crude palm oil refining plant in Kalimantan, Indonesia
PU
01/02Posco International : transforms into a consolidated company, combining energy to existing set of capabilities and becoming a globally integrated corporation
PU
Posco International : 4Q 2022 Earnings Release

01/27/2023 | 12:25am EST
2022 Earnings Release

Jan 27 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation was prepared and circulated to release information regarding the company's business performance to shareholders and investors prior to the completion of auditing for the period of fiscal year 2022. As figures in this presentation are based on unaudited financial statements, certain contents may be subject to modification in the course of auditing process.

This presentation contains forecasts related to the business, financial performance and results of the company and/or the industry in which it operates. The forward-looking statements set forth herein concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, and are solely opinions and forecasts which are uncertain and subject to risks. Therefore, the recipients of this presentation shall be aware of that the forward-looking statements set forth herein may not correspond to the actual business performance of the company due to changes and risks in business environments and conditions.

The sole purpose of this presentation is to assist persons in deciding whether they wish to proceed with certain investments to the company. The company does not make any representation or warranty, expressly or impliedly, as to the accuracy and completeness of this presentation or of the information contained herein and shall not have any liability for the information contained in this presentation.

Contents

1. '22.4Q Highlights

Key Message 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 5p

'22.4Q Business Performance 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 6p

2. Performance Analysis by Business Division

Energy Division 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 8p

Trading & Investment Division 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 9p

3. Growth Roadmap

Energy 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 11p Agri-Bio 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 12p EV Motor Core 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 13p

4. 2023 Business Outlook

2023 Business Outlook 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮 〮15p

5. Appendix

3

1. '22.4Q Highlights

4

merger effects excluded

Key Message

Achieved record-highperformance in FY22 with annual sales of KRW 38 trillion, operating profit of KRW 903 billion KRW 4 trillion in sales(+11.1%), KRW 300 billion increase in operating profit (+54.2%)

Became main growth engine of POSCO Group after the merger with POSCO Energy Based on the merger, sales figures for FY22 is KRW 41.7 trillion, operating profit KRW 1.2 trillion

  • Based on simple sum up of POSCO Energy's business performance

[Energy] Strengthen LNG Biz. value chain by acquiring SENEX Energy and constructing Gwangyang(GY) Terminal 2

Import LNG fed by Senex Energy since FY25(400K tons per year) → Utilizing LNG import terminal

[Agri-Bio] Create biz. synergy with existing palm plantation and expand biz. value chain by participating palm oil refining biz. in Indonesia

[Steel] Strengthen role as the steel trading house within POSCO Group by achieving 10 million tons of POSCO product sales (FY21 9,410K tons → FY22 10,250K tons)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Posco International Corporation published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 05:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 38 437 B 31,1 B 31,1 B
Net income 2022 614 B 0,50 B 0,50 B
Net Debt 2022 3 558 B 2,88 B 2,88 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,84x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 4 222 B 3 419 M 3 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 218
Free-Float 36,9%
Technical analysis trends POSCO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24 000,00 KRW
Average target price 33 800,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Si-Bo Joo President & Chief Executive Officer
Eun-Joo Choi Managing Director & Head-Investment Management
Hee-Cheol Kang Independent Director
Gi-Yeong Lee Independent Director
Soo-Young Kwon Independent Director
