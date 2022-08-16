Log in
    A047050   KR7047050000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(A047050)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
24650.00 KRW   +9.31%
02:32aPOSCO INTERNATIONAL : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
PU
08/15Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions
AQ
08/14Posco International to Merge with Posco Energy
MT
Posco International : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting

08/16/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
1. Type of shareholders' meeting Extraordinary meeting
2. Date and time of meeting 2022-11-04 09 : 00
3. Place of meeting 13th Floor Auditorium, Posco Tower Songdo
4. Agenda and key issues
Audit report

Approval of merger of POSCO Energy
5. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-08-12
- Attendance of outside directors Present(No.) 4
Absent(No.) 0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The reference date for the confirmation of shareholders for this extraordinary meeting is September 19, 2022.
- For details, please refer to the report on key matters (Decision on Merger) disclosed on August 12, 2022.
- The Company's Audit Committee consists entirely of outside directors.
※ Related disclosure -
[Details of Changes in Business Objectives]
Category Details Reasons
1. Business objectives added 68. Domestic and overseas construction and operation of power plants and power generation facilities
69. Domestic and overseas power generation, transmission, distribution and related businesses
70. District electricity business and regional heating business
71. Development and operation of power resources such as renewable energy
72. Gas business
73. Port loading and unloading business, transportation business, warehousing business
74. Development, manufacturing and sales of fuel cells and renewable energy facilities
75. Real estate rental business
76. Fuel cell research service
77. Electrical construction work
78. Development and operation of domestic and overseas resources and energy
79. Technology development project related to the environment
80. Coal gasification related business
81. Coal development, transportation, import and sale business
82. Waste resources energy related business
83. Dispatch (transmission) of manpower related to domestic and overseas power generation and energy business
84. Construction technology and related services for domestic and overseas power generation and energy businesses 		Addition of the business purposes of the merged entity following the merger
2. Business objectives deleted - -
3. Business objectives changed Before After
68. All incidental businesses related to each of the above 85. All incidental businesses related to each of the above Postponement of items according to the addition of business purposes

Disclaimer

Posco International Corporation published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
