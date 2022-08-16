Posco International : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
08/16/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
1. Type of shareholders' meeting
Extraordinary meeting
2. Date and time of meeting
2022-11-04
09 : 00
3. Place of meeting
13th Floor Auditorium, Posco Tower Songdo
4. Agenda and key issues
Audit report
Approval of merger of POSCO Energy
5. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-08-12
- Attendance of outside directors
Present(No.)
4
Absent(No.)
0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The reference date for the confirmation of shareholders for this extraordinary meeting is September 19, 2022.
- For details, please refer to the report on key matters (Decision on Merger) disclosed on August 12, 2022.
- The Company's Audit Committee consists entirely of outside directors.
※ Related disclosure
-
[Details of Changes in Business Objectives]
Category
Details
Reasons
1. Business objectives added
68. Domestic and overseas construction and operation of power plants and power generation facilities
69. Domestic and overseas power generation, transmission, distribution and related businesses
70. District electricity business and regional heating business
71. Development and operation of power resources such as renewable energy
72. Gas business
73. Port loading and unloading business, transportation business, warehousing business
74. Development, manufacturing and sales of fuel cells and renewable energy facilities
75. Real estate rental business
76. Fuel cell research service
77. Electrical construction work
78. Development and operation of domestic and overseas resources and energy
79. Technology development project related to the environment
80. Coal gasification related business
81. Coal development, transportation, import and sale business
82. Waste resources energy related business
83. Dispatch (transmission) of manpower related to domestic and overseas power generation and energy business
84. Construction technology and related services for domestic and overseas power generation and energy businesses
Addition of the business purposes of the merged entity following the merger
2. Business objectives deleted
-
-
3. Business objectives changed
Before
After
68. All incidental businesses related to each of the above
85. All incidental businesses related to each of the above
Postponement of items according to the addition of business purposes
