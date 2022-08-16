Posco International : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting

1. Business objectives added

68. Domestic and overseas construction and operation of power plants and power generation facilities

69. Domestic and overseas power generation, transmission, distribution and related businesses

70. District electricity business and regional heating business

71. Development and operation of power resources such as renewable energy

72. Gas business

73. Port loading and unloading business, transportation business, warehousing business

74. Development, manufacturing and sales of fuel cells and renewable energy facilities

75. Real estate rental business

76. Fuel cell research service

77. Electrical construction work

78. Development and operation of domestic and overseas resources and energy

79. Technology development project related to the environment

80. Coal gasification related business

81. Coal development, transportation, import and sale business

82. Waste resources energy related business

83. Dispatch (transmission) of manpower related to domestic and overseas power generation and energy business

84. Construction technology and related services for domestic and overseas power generation and energy businesses