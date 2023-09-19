POSCO INTERNATIONAL
September 2023
This presentation contains forecasts related to the business, financial performance and results of the company and/or the industry in which it operates. The forward-looking statements set forth herein concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, and are solely opinions and forecasts which are uncertain and subject to risks. Therefore, the recipients of this presentation shall be aware of that the forward-looking statements set forth herein may not correspond to the actual business performance of the company due to changes and risks in business environments and conditions.
The sole purpose of this presentation is to assist persons in deciding whether they wish to proceed with certain investments to the company. The company does not make any representation or warranty, expressly or impliedly, as to the accuracy and completeness of this presentation or of the information contained herein and shall not have any liability for the information contained in this presentation.
Table of Contents
Ⅰ. Overview
Ⅱ. Business Segments
Ⅲ. Growth Roadmap
Appendix
Ⅰ . Overview
Energy
Eco-Friendly
Material
Earnings volatility ↓ Growth of LNG Value Chain biz ↑
- Before Merger : Sales KrW 38 Tn / OP KrW 900 Bn →After : Sales KrW 41.7 T (10%↑) / OP KrW 1.2 T ( 33%↑)
• SENEX (3x), add 2ndLNGterminal→ Senex production import to Korea starting Y25
Value within Group ↑
- Secondary battery material : Main provisor within Group - Increase supply by 7x(34K tons (Y22) → 236K tons Y25)
- Execute vision : Procure REC (Renewable Energy Certificates) and secondary battery's trading for group
Earnings visibility & quality ↑
• EV motor core production2.3xby 2025,4.6xby 2030 [ Y22 1.52 M → Y23 2.33 M → Y25 3.5 M → Y30 7.0 M ]
- Global Production : Korea (2 locations) + China (3Q23) + Mexico (4Q23) + Poland & India (TBD)
- Expand EV component biz (JV & trading)
