Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. POSCO-Thainox Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INOX   TH0814010Y05

POSCO-THAINOX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(INOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

POSCO Thainox Public : Disclosure of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2022 Invitation letter on website of the company

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 17:05:13
Headline
Disclosure of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2022 Invitation letter on website of the company
Symbol
INOX
Source
INOX
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

POSCO-Thainox pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POSCO-THAINOX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:17aPOSCO THAINOX PUBLIC : Disclosure of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2022 Invitation ..
PU
03:56aPOSCO THAINOX PUBLIC : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders year 2022
PU
03/24POSCO THAINOX PUBLIC : 7.e-AGM attendance procedure
PU
03/24POSCO THAINOX PUBLIC : 1.A copy of the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
03/24POSCO THAINOX PUBLIC : 3.Curriculum Vitae of the nominated persons to be directors in repl..
PU
03/24POSCO THAINOX PUBLIC : 4.Extract of the Company's Articles of Association relating to the ..
PU
03/03POSCO THAINOX PUBLIC : Notify additional agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting..
PU
03/03POSCO THAINOX PUBLIC : Notify additional agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting..
PU
03/03POSCO-Thainox Public Company Limited Approves to Appoint Hoyoung Kim to Be New Director..
CI
03/02POSCO THAINOX PUBLIC : Notification of director resignation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 136 M 574 M 574 M
Net income 2021 886 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net cash 2021 2 671 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,95x
Yield 2021 9,47%
Capitalization 10 992 M 330 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,82%
Chart POSCO-THAINOX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
POSCO-Thainox Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,41 THB
Average target price 1,60 THB
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Managers and Directors
Kyung Hwa Song Chairman & President
Byung Joo Choi Chief Financial Officer
Noppadon Sarawasi Independent Director
Man Jae Lee Independent Director
Songsak Limbanyen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO-THAINOX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED24.78%330
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.21%2 867
HANWA CO., LTD.0.15%1 088
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-3.84%743
PAO TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KOMPANIYA-16.59%740
AL YAMAMAH STEEL INDUSTRIES COMPANY-3.46%567