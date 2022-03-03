POSCO Thainox Public : Notify additional agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting 2022; to acknowledge the New Director from company which operates the same but not competitive business (Revised)
03/03/2022 | 05:30am EST
Date/Time
03 Mar 2022 17:01:03
Headline
Notify additional agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting 2022; to acknowledge the New Director from company which operates the same but not competitive business (Revised)
Symbol
INOX
Source
INOX
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 18-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 28-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 21-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 18-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting : The meeting will be held via
electronics media conferencing(e-AGM) only.
Remark :
Agenda Agenda No. 1 To consider and adopt the minutes of the Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders 2021, held on May 7, 2021
Agenda No. 2 To consider and acknowledge the performance of the Company for the
year 2021 and Form 56-1 (One Report) 2021
Agenda No. 3 To consider and approve the audited financial statements such as
the income statement and balance sheet for the fiscal year 2021
Agenda No. 4 To consider and approve the appropriation of profit to legal
reserve and dividend payment for the year 2021
Agenda No. 5 To consider and approve bonus of year 2021 and remuneration for the
year 2022 to be paid to the Board of Directors.
Agenda No. 6 To consider and approve the appointment of the new directors to
replace the Directors who have resigned due to the rotation.
Agenda No. 7 To consider and approve the appointment of the external auditor and
audit fee for the year 2022
Agenda No. 8 To acknowledge the New Director from company which operates the
same but not competitive business
Agenda No. 9 Other Business (if any)
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 18-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive : 21-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date : 18-Mar-2022
Payment for : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.107
Par value (baht) : 1.00
Payment date : 20-May-2022
Paid from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.