  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. POSCO-Thainox Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INOX   TH0814010Y05

POSCO-THAINOX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(INOX)
  Report
News 
Summary

POSCO Thainox Public : Notify additional agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting 2022; to acknowledge the New Director from company which operates the same but not competitive business (Revised)

03/03/2022 | 05:30am EST
Date/Time
03 Mar 2022 17:01:03
Headline
Notify additional agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting 2022; to acknowledge the New Director from company which operates the same but not competitive business (Revised)
Symbol
INOX
Source
INOX
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 18-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 28-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 21-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 18-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : The meeting will be held via 
electronics media conferencing(e-AGM) only.
Remark                                   :
Agenda  Agenda No. 1    To consider and adopt the minutes of the Annual General 
Meeting of Shareholders 2021, held on May 7, 2021
Agenda No. 2     To consider and acknowledge the performance of the Company for the
 year 2021 and Form 56-1 (One Report) 2021
Agenda No. 3    To consider and approve the audited financial statements such as 
the income statement and balance sheet for the fiscal year 2021
Agenda No. 4    To consider and approve the appropriation of profit to legal 
reserve and dividend payment for the year 2021
Agenda No. 5    To consider and approve bonus of year 2021 and remuneration for the
 year 2022 to be paid to the Board of Directors.
Agenda No. 6    To consider and approve the appointment of the new directors to 
replace the Directors who have resigned due to the rotation.
Agenda No. 7    To consider and approve the appointment of the external auditor and
 audit fee for the year 2022
Agenda No. 8    To acknowledge the New Director from company which operates the 
same but not competitive business
Agenda No. 9    Other Business (if any)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 18-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 21-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 18-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.107
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 20-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

POSCO-Thainox pcl published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 19 136 M 589 M 589 M
Net income 2021 886 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
Net cash 2021 2 671 M 82,2 M 82,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,95x
Yield 2021 9,47%
Capitalization 10 212 M 314 M 314 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,82%
Chart POSCO-THAINOX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
POSCO-Thainox Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,31 THB
Average target price 1,60 THB
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Managers and Directors
Kyung Hwa Song Chairman & President
Byung Joo Choi Chief Financial Officer
Noppadon Sarawasi Independent Director
Man Jae Lee Independent Director
Songsak Limbanyen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSCO-THAINOX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED15.93%314
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.41%2 835
HANWA CO., LTD.3.83%1 197
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-5.05%707
AL YAMAMAH STEEL INDUSTRIES COMPANY-7.49%551
STALPRODUKT S.A.4.74%361