POSCO Thainox Public : Notify additional agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting 2022; to acknowledge the New Director from company which operates the same but not competitive business (Revised)

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 18-Feb-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 28-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 10 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 21-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 18-Mar-2022 Significant agenda item : - Cash dividend payment Venue of the meeting : The meeting will be held via electronics media conferencing(e-AGM) only. Remark : Agenda Agenda No. 1 To consider and adopt the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021, held on May 7, 2021 Agenda No. 2 To consider and acknowledge the performance of the Company for the year 2021 and Form 56-1 (One Report) 2021 Agenda No. 3 To consider and approve the audited financial statements such as the income statement and balance sheet for the fiscal year 2021 Agenda No. 4 To consider and approve the appropriation of profit to legal reserve and dividend payment for the year 2021 Agenda No. 5 To consider and approve bonus of year 2021 and remuneration for the year 2022 to be paid to the Board of Directors. Agenda No. 6 To consider and approve the appointment of the new directors to replace the Directors who have resigned due to the rotation. Agenda No. 7 To consider and approve the appointment of the external auditor and audit fee for the year 2022 Agenda No. 8 To acknowledge the New Director from company which operates the same but not competitive business Agenda No. 9 Other Business (if any) ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Cash dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 18-Feb-2022 Type of dividend payment : Cash dividend payment Record date for the right to receive : 21-Mar-2022 dividends Ex-dividend date : 18-Mar-2022 Payment for : Common shareholders Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.107 Par value (baht) : 1.00 Payment date : 20-May-2022 Paid from : Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021 ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.