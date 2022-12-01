Advanced search
  Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
    PSTX   US73730P1084

POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PSTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
4.560 USD   +2.47%
07:34aPoseida Therapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/10Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Poseida Therapeutics : Development of an allogeneic CAR-T targeting MUC1-C (MUC1, cell surface associated, C-terminal) for epithelial derived tumors - Form 8-K

12/01/2022 | 07:44am EST
Development of an allogeneic CAR-T targeting MUC1-C (MUC1, cell surface associated, C-terminal) for epithelial derived tumors

David Y. Oh, Jason T. Henry, Joaquina Baranda, Ecaterina E. Dumbrava, Ezra Cohen, Jeff D Eskew, Rajesh Belani, Joanne McCaigue, Hamid Namini, Christopher E Martin, Ann Murphy, Eric Ostertag, Julia Coronella, Devon J. Shedlock, Ildefonso Ismael Rodriguez Rivera

Background: Most solid tumors are of epithelial origin and express Mucin 1 (MUC1), a heterodimer of MUC1-N and the oncogenic subunit MUC1-C. Many drugs targeting MUC1 in clinical trials have been primarily directed against MUC1-N. Since MUC1-C is present broadly in tumor due to loss of cell polarity, exposure via hypoglycosylation and MUC1-N shedding, it may represent a more tumor-selective target than MUC1-N.P-MUC1C-ALLO1 is an allogeneic CAR-T targeting MUC1-C and is manufactured using transposon-based integration (piggyBac® DNA Delivery System) and the Cas-CLOVER Gene Editing System to knockout the TCR and MHC class I proteins resulting in an enriched T stem cell memory product. Thus, P-MUC1C-ALLO1 addresses multiple common solid tumor indications.

Methods: MUC1-C epitope expression was investigated by IHC using the scFv binder for P-MUC1C-ALLO1 CAR in epithelial tumor and normal frozen tissue arrays. Pre-clinical efficacy of P-MUC1C-ALLO1 was tested in xenograft models for triple-negative breast (TNBC) and ovarian cancers. Clinical safety has been evaluated in three patients in a phase I trial (NCT05239143).

Results: MUC1-C epitope was positive in multiple tumor samples. While tumor expression was relatively nonpolarized, normal tissue expression was restricted to the apical surface. P-MUC1C-ALLO1 demonstrated robust infiltration and activity in TNBC and ovarian cancer xenografts, with >90% of tumor mass comprised of CAR-Ts at day 10, and 100% tumor elimination at 2 weeks. In the phase I trial, 4 pts (esophageal, colorectal, breast, and pancreatic carcinomas) have been infused either at 0.75x106 (pts 1-3) or 2x106 cells/kg (pt 4). No P-MUC1C-ALLO1 related toxicities were observed. Early efficacy was seen at the low dose with one partial response in pt 3 (HR+, Her2- Breast cancer).

Conclusions: MUC1-C epitope is highly expressed across common epithelial cancers and is apically restricted in normal tissues. Potent anti-tumor activity is seen in preclinical models. In early phase I experience, P-MUC1C-ALLO1 is safe and tolerable with an early signal of efficacy at a low starting dose. P-MUC1C-ALLO1 phase I trial enrollment is on-going.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
