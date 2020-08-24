Log in
Robbins LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) on Behalf of Shareholders

08/24/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) and its officers and directors violated securities laws and engaged in unlawful business practices in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO"). Poseida is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs.

If you have suffered a loss due to Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Poseida conducted its IPO on July 10, 2020, issuing 14 million shares for $16.00 per share. On August 18, 2020, Poseida announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the autologous CAR-T therapy P-PSMA-101 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer due to a patient's death. On this news, Poseida's stock fell 30.31%, to close at $9.06 on August 18, 2020.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Poseida settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
