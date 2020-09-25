Poseidon Nickel : Annual Financial Report to 30 June 2020

ABN 60 060 525 206
Annual Financial Report
For the year ended 30 June 2020
Poseidon Nickel Limited
Contents
Page
Corporate directory
Directors' report
• Consolidated statement of financial position
• Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
• Consolidated statement of changes in equity
• Consolidated statement of cash flows
• Notes to the consolidated financial statements
•
Directors' declaration
51
Independent auditor's report
52
• Lead auditor's independence declaration
57
•
ASX additional information
58
Poseidon Nickel Limited
Corporate directory
ABN: 60 060 525 206
Incorporated in Australia
Non-Executive Directors
Mr D La Ferla
Ms F Gooding
Mr D Hildebrand
Mr P Muccilli
Managing Director & CEO
Mr P Harold
Company Secretary (Joint)
Ms A Betti
Mr B Shalders
Registered Office
Unit 8, Churchill Court
331-335 Hay Street
Subiaco WA 6008
Website: www.poseidon-nickel.com.au
Email: admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au
Telephone: +61 8 6167 6600
Facsimile: +61 8 6167 6649
Postal Address
PO Box 190
West Perth WA 6872
Auditors to the Company
KPMG
Chartered Accountants
235 St George's Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Share Registry
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd.
Level 11
172 St George's Terrace
Perth WA 6000
ASX Code
Shares: POS
Country of Incorporation and Domicile
Australia
3
Poseidon Nickel Limited
Directors' report
For the year ended 30 June 2020
The directors present their report together with the financial statements of Poseidon Nickel Limited ("the Company") and of the Group, being the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 and the auditor's report thereon.
Contents of Directors' report
1.
Directors
4
Joint Company Secretaries
6
Directors' meetings
7
Principal activities
7
Consolidated results
7
Operating and financial review
7
Remuneration report - audited
12
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
