Poseidon Nickel : Annual Report to Shareholders – 30 June 2020

Western MT WINDARRA Australia BLACK SWAN Kalgoorlie SILVER SWAN Perth LAKE JOHNSTON

Esperance

Our Assets

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX Code: POS) is a nickel sulphide exploration and development company with three projects located within a radius of 300km from Kalgoorlie in the Goldfields region of Western Australia and a resource base of around 400,000 tonnes of nickel and 180,000 ounces of gold.

Our Strategy

Poseidon's strategy is focused on the exploration and eventual restart of its established nickel operations in Western Australia where project risk capital and operating costs are low. A critical element of this strategy has been to acquire projects and operations with high levels of geological prospectivity likely to lead to potential substantial extension of the operation's life through the application of

modern exploration techniques.

Poseidon owns the Windarra, Black Swan and the Lake Johnston Nickel Projects. In addition to the mines and infrastructure including concentrators at

Black Swan and Lake Johnston, these projects have significant exploration opportunities demonstrated by the discovery of the Abi Rose deposit at Lake Johnston and the recent discovery of the Golden Swan mineralisation at Black Swan. The Company is also undertaking a

Definitive Feasibility Study on retreating the gold tailings at Windarra given the strength of the A$ gold price.

Poseidon Nickel Limited | Annual Report 2020