Poseidon Nickel : Annual Report to Shareholders – 30 June 2020

Contents
Our Assets
3
Our Strategy
3
Chairman's letter
4
Managing Director & CEO Report
6
Operations and Project Studies Update
9
Geology Report
11
Financial Statements
19
Corporate Directory
79
2
Poseidon Nickel Limited | Annual Report 2020
Our Assets
Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX Code: POS) is a nickel sulphide exploration and development company with three projects located within a radius of 300km from Kalgoorlie in the Goldfields region of Western Australia and a resource base of around 400,000 tonnes of nickel and 180,000 ounces of gold.
Our Strategy
Poseidon's strategy is focused on the exploration and eventual restart of its established nickel operations in Western Australia where project risk capital and operating costs are low. A critical element of this strategy has been to acquire projects and operations with high levels of geological prospectivity likely to lead to potential substantial extension of the operation's life through the application of
modern exploration techniques.
Poseidon owns the Windarra, Black Swan and the Lake Johnston Nickel Projects. In addition to the mines and infrastructure including concentrators at
Black Swan and Lake Johnston, these projects have significant exploration opportunities demonstrated by the discovery of the Abi Rose deposit at Lake Johnston and the recent discovery of the Golden Swan mineralisation at Black Swan. The Company is also undertaking a
Definitive Feasibility Study on retreating the gold tailings at Windarra given the strength of the A$ gold price.
Dear shareholders,
Since commencing as Chairman on 1 December 2019 my focus has been on understanding our asset base and working with the board and executive team to assist in driving the Company's future strategy.
We have a unique mix of Western Australian nickel sulphide assets which have all had significant historical production and currently host combined resources of close to 400,000 tonnes of contained nickel. In addition, we have two nickel sulphide processing plants, both on care and maintenance and three gold tailings dams at Windarra which contain a sizeable gold resource of around 180,000 ounces.
We recognise shareholders have invested in Poseidon primarily for exposure to nickel and ultimately are seeking a return through share capital appreciation or a dividend stream or hopefully, both. We appreciate the degree of volatility associated with nickel as a commodity and that the economics of any nickel mining project needs to be robust to ensure ongoing profitability. Notwithstanding the historical price volatility, the continued growth in stainless steel production and the electric vehicle revolution will in our view see the demand for nickel continue to rise. This bodes well for the nickel price outlook and therefore our ability to monetise our nickel assets.
The Company has done considerable work in the past few years on studying the economics of restarting the Black Swan Operations and that asset remains our priority in terms of a near term nickel producing asset. Following the success of the drilling at Black Swan in discovering the new high-grade Golden Swan mineralisation, the potential for the Black Swan plant to have another high-grade feed source is becoming increasingly evident. We will continue to focus our exploration activities on Golden Swan and the Southern Terrace given the potential this area has to host multiple,
4
