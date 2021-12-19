Poseidon Nickel : High Grade Intersections at Silver Swan

HIGHLIGHTS

use∙ Latest infill drilling assay results within the Tundra-Mute Inferred Resource boundary has identified an area of continuous well-developed massive nickel sulphides. Results include:

o PTMD005: 12.9m @ 10.63% Ni from 241.1m

o PTMD007: 6m @ 11.36% Ni from 257m

o PTMD014: 11m @ 13.26% Ni from 288m

personalo PTMD015: 3.5m @ 16.30% Ni from 287.9m o PTMD018: 15m @ 17.92% Ni from 265m

∙ Three untested conductive down hole EM plates recently identified (>15,000 Siemens). The plates are potentially due to the presence of well-developed nickel sulphides and are located in extensional positions to the existing Silver Swan High Grade Resources. Further EM surveys are scheduled

∙ High priority underground drilling programs continue at both Tundra Mute and below the Black Swan Open pit from the Gosling Drill Drive

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS) ("Poseidon", "the Company") is delighted to provide the following update on the recent exploration activity on the Silver Swan Channel which is aimed at increasing the high-grade resource and reserve base for the "Feed the Mill Strategy".

Managing Director and CEO, Peter Harold, commented, "we are delighted that the recent Silver Swan drilling has returned a series of high-grade results which will most certainly add tonnes to the resource base at Tundra- Mute. While these results are very significant on their own, the fact that the down hole EM survey has returned Forst ong EM conductors is a good indication that there is additional high-grade mineralisation in the vicinity of the existing know mineralisation. These are fantastic results and demonstrate the prospectivity of the Silver Swan

Channel."

Silver Swan Resource Exploration Program

The Resource Infill drilling program in Tundra-Mute is continuing with 23 holes completed and two more in progress with the most significant results outlined in Table 1, including the exceptional intersection seen in PTMD018 of 15m at 17.92% Ni from 265m. The long section showing the pierce points is shown as Figure 1.