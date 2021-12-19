Log in
    POS   AU000000POS4

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED

(POS)
Poseidon Nickel : High Grade Intersections at Silver Swan

12/19/2021 | 05:30pm EST
Level 1

3 Ord Street

West Perth WA 6005

  1. admin@poseidon-nickel.com.auT +61 8 6167 6600

ASX Announcement

HIGH-GRADE INTERSECTIONS AT

SILVER SWAN INCLUDING 15 METRES AT 17.92% NICKEL

20 December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

use Latest infill drilling assay results within the Tundra-Mute Inferred Resource boundary has identified an area of continuous well-developed massive nickel sulphides. Results include:

o PTMD005: 12.9m @ 10.63% Ni from 241.1m

o PTMD007: 6m @ 11.36% Ni from 257m

o PTMD014: 11m @ 13.26% Ni from 288m

personalo PTMD015: 3.5m @ 16.30% Ni from 287.9m o PTMD018: 15m @ 17.92% Ni from 265m

Three untested conductive down hole EM plates recently identified (>15,000 Siemens). The plates are potentially due to the presence of well-developed nickel sulphides and are located in extensional positions to the existing Silver Swan High Grade Resources. Further EM surveys are scheduled

High priority underground drilling programs continue at both Tundra Mute and below the Black Swan Open pit from the Gosling Drill Drive

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS) ("Poseidon", "the Company") is delighted to provide the following update on the recent exploration activity on the Silver Swan Channel which is aimed at increasing the high-grade resource and reserve base for the "Feed the Mill Strategy".

Managing Director and CEO, Peter Harold, commented, "we are delighted that the recent Silver Swan drilling has returned a series of high-grade results which will most certainly add tonnes to the resource base at Tundra- Mute. While these results are very significant on their own, the fact that the down hole EM survey has returned Forst ong EM conductors is a good indication that there is additional high-grade mineralisation in the vicinity of the existing know mineralisation. These are fantastic results and demonstrate the prospectivity of the Silver Swan

Channel."

Silver Swan Resource Exploration Program

The Resource Infill drilling program in Tundra-Mute is continuing with 23 holes completed and two more in progress with the most significant results outlined in Table 1, including the exceptional intersection seen in PTMD018 of 15m at 17.92% Ni from 265m. The long section showing the pierce points is shown as Figure 1.

1

ASX Announcement

TABLE 1: TUNDRA-MUTE ASSAYS TO DATE

Down

Estimated

Hole

True

From

To

Interval

Width

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

Ni%

Cu%

Co ppm

Tundra-Mute

PTMD001

259.6

261.15

1.55

1.30

12.98

0.36

2814

inc

259.8

260.85

1.05

0.88

15.67

0.22

2886

PTMD002

273.4

274

0.6

0.50

1.31

0.05

378

PTMD003

251.15

253.1

1.95

1.64

6.66

0.21

1503

inc

251.45

251.9

0.45

0.38

10.60

0.16

2040

and

252.25

252.45

0.2

0.17

14.20

0.16

2940

and

259

265

6

5.03

1.22

0.07

266

PTMD005

241.1

254

12.9

11.3

10.63

0.43

1342.98

inc

243.8

249.7

5.9

5.1

17.44

0.65

2217.80

PTMD007

257

263

6

5.1

11.36

0.40

2080

inc

257.95

258.75

0.8

0.7

16.70

0.34

2270

and

259.65

261.1

1.45

1.2

18.22

0.27

2816

PTMD010

281

283.55

2.55

2.1

2.89

0.11

567

inc

282.8

283.55

0.75

0.6

6.34

0.22

1260

and

285

285.45

0.45

0.4

7.93

0.10

1552

PTMD014

288

299

11

9

13.26

0.45

2076

inc

117

126

9

7.4

15.31

0.48

2340

PTMD015

287.9

291.4

3.5

2.9

16.30

0.51

2499

and

293.5

295

1.5

1.3

6.91

0.55

1211

PTMD018

265

280

15

12.7

17.92

0.60

2699

inc

270.3

272.5

2.2

1.9

19.74

0.58

2596

and

277

278.5

1.5

1.3

21.20

0.35

2630

Awaiting assays for the following holes:

Tundra-Mute: PTMD019, PTMD021, PTMD025

Assays have been received for the following holes which contained No Significant Result (NSR):

Tundra-Mute:PTMD012

Holes Not Assayed

Tundra-Mute: PTMD004, PTMD006, PTMD008, PTMD009, PTMD011, PTMD013, PTMD016, PTMD017, PTMD020, PTMD022

2

ASX Announcement

FIGURE 1: LONG SECTION SHOWING SILVER SWAN PIERCE POINTS AND INTERCEPTS

3

ASX Announcement

Down Hole Electro Magnetic Survey

Eight drill holes were surveyed by Vortex Geophysics using an Atlantis Down Hole Electro Magnetic (DHEM) probe between 26 November and 6 December 2021 with the interpretation of the results carried out by Newexco.

The survey highlighted seven plates with a conductance of >15,000 Siemens which is considered highly onlyconductive. Within the Silver Swan setting, these readings are often indicative of the presence of

massive sulphides. These plates are shown in relation to Tundra-Mute in Figure 2.

When compared against drilling data, four of the plates can be explained using historical drilling and will not be tested further. These plates are shown as light purple in Figure 2. The untested plates are shown as darker purple in Figure 2. The full table of results is included as Table 2. In relation to these untested plates the following inf rmation is relevant:

PTMD022_EOH is a newly identified EM plate down plunge of the Silver Swan Mines is greater than 70m

from any other drilling. Drilling stops quickly after passing the footwall contact due to ground conditions limiting usethe full effectiveness of the platform EM hole.

PTMD005_EOH is a relatively small plate with historical drilling surrounding it constraining its extent. Follow

up drilling is being considered.

PTMD011_EOH is a small plate that is located on the lower edge of the Tundra-Mute inferred shape. Other drilling intersecting the periphery of the plate were thin but mineralisation could potentially be better developed

elsewhere in the plate. Follow up drilling is being considered.

Other DHEM to be undertaken will be in Hole PTMD023 which is in progress -Figure 2. The results of the DHEM

survey will provide important additional information to correlate existing high-grade intersections and determine

its potential extents. The information will guide further drill testing in the area.

TABLE 2: SILVER SWAN DHEM NEW MODEL PLATE PROPERTIES

Plate_Name

x

y

z

Dip

Dip_

Rotation

Length

Depth_

Conductivity-

Direction

Extent

Thickness

PPCD005_006_009_p1

10534.72

11751.02

10006.89

64.83

121.41

34.07

29

66

28350

PPCD005_120m

10565.09

11717.17

9924.886

81.91

111.41

58.32

16

21.1

2000

PPCD005_130m

10570.7

11720.4

9928.3

81.91

111.41

58.32

16

21.1

2000

PPCD005_70m

10537.4

11747.3

9988.4

64.83

121.41

10

25

22

28350

PPCD005_EOH?

10577.59

11711.76

9903.019

72.03

123.18

52.12

22.5

12

15900

PPCD006_140m_v1

10598.7

11777.2

9904.8

75.6

114.3

-2.38

25

25

18000

PPCD009_60m

10552.9

11772.5

9989.5

64.83

121.41

10

25

27

28350

PPCD010_30m

10551

11860.9

10020.4

62.1

101.3

29.7

20

20

10000

PPCD010_60m

10582

11896.8

9999.7

62.1

101.3

29.7

15

15

6000

PPCD013_Background

10614.59

12131.6

9804.94

70.32

100.95

-18.89

250

250

2000

PTMD011_EOH?_V1

10632.1

11780.4

9846.4

57.3

121.32

-5.4

30

25

15000

PTMD021_Background

10518.7

12204.6

10025.2

70.32

100.95

-13

250

250

2000

PTMD022_EOH?

10696.2

11793.4

9719.6

80.5

91.6

-16.7

25

30

18000

4

ASX Announcement

FIGURE 2: NEW DHEM PLATES SHOWN IN RELATION TO TUNDRA-MUTE AND PEKING DUCK/FLEDGLING CANARD

DRILLING

This announcement was authorised for lodgement by the Board of Poseidon Nickel Limited.

Peter Harold

Managing Director & CEO

20 December 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
