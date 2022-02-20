Poseidon Nickel : Lake Johnston Study - amendment to announcement 02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST Send by mail :

Providing clarity that the study completed was not a scoping study nor a feasibility study

Reference to sources for historical data for previous production data

Inclusion of the Mineral Resource Statement and Competent Person Statement The amended announcement is attached. Yours faithfully, Andrea Betti Company Secretary This announcement was authorised for release by Andrea Betti, Company Secretary of Poseidon Nickel Ltd. 1 Level 1 3 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 E admin@poseidon-nickel.com.auT +61 8 6167 6600 ASX Announcement onlyLAKE JOHNSTON PLANT CAPITAL AND OPERATING COST ESTIMATES 21 February 2022 HIGHLIGHTS use∙ Lake Johnston processing plant and associated infrastructure could be refurbished for an estimated cost of $31 million ∙ The operating cost for the process plant is estimated at approximately $36 per tonne of ore based on a throughput rate of 0.9 million tonnes per annum ∙ The refurbishment is estimated to take approximately seven months to complete personalPoseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, "the Company") is pleased to report capital and operating cost estimates for the refurbishment and operation of the Lake Johnston processing plant and associated infrastructure. The estimates were provided within an Engineering Study completed by GR Engineering Services Limited ("GRES") (ASX C de GNG). Note that the Engineering Study completed by GRES is not a scoping study nor a feasibility study for restarting the Lake Johnston project. The primary outcomes from the study are capital and operating cost estimates which the Company will use for internal purposes to make strategic decisions on the future of the project. Managing Director and CEO, Peter Harold, commented: "The results from the Engineering Study show that the Lake Johnston plant could be refurbished for a very modest $31 million over a seven-month period. Similar to the Black Swan Project, the estimated refurbishment costs and time are a fraction of what it would take to build a new processing plant and the associated infrastructure such as the 200 person village, tailings dam, airstrip, etc. ForWe see Lake Johnston as our next nickel sulphide mining and processing operation which could come on stream s metime after we recommence operations at Black Swan. If we can get both Black Swan and Lake Johnston back into production we could achieve one of our stated corporate objectives of producing at least 15,000 tonnes per annum of nickel in concentrate." DETAILS Background GRES has provided Poseidon with capital and operating cost estimates for the refurbishment and operation of the ore treatment circuit and associated infrastructure at Lake Johnston to a +/- 20% level of accuracy. GRES was chosen to undertake the Engineering Study due to their experience in the construction and refurbishment of these type of plants and their work for the Company on previous studies. To assist with their work, GRES ASX Announcement conducted a site visit over three days in October 2021 to evaluate the condition of the plant and associated infrastructure. The plant started operating in 1998 with the original Lake Johnston concentrator treating ore from the Emily Ann underground nickel mine. Based on historical operating data received when the asset was acquired from Norilsk onlyNickel Australia in November 2014, 1.5 million tonnes of ore was mined and processed from Emily Ann at an average grade of 3.8% nickel delivering 57,000 tonnes of contained nickel between 1998 and 2007. There have been a number of expansions since then with the most recent being a major expansion to 1.5 million tonnes per a um throughput capacity in 2006 to treat ore from the Maggie Hays underground mine. Further noted from inf rmation received when Lake Johnston was acquired the Maggie Hays deposit was brought online in 2007 with a resource of 12.3 million tonnes at 1.5% nickel for 182,000 contained nickel and mined and processed between 2008 and 2013. The plant was refurbished in 2011 before being placed on care and maintenance in 2013. useIn 2017, certain pieces of infrastructure were removed from the Maggie Hay's mine and the workings were allowed to flood. The water is currently ~60 metres from surface. In 2020, mining consultants Entech generated a plan and costing of dewatering the workings, rehabilitation of the submerged ground support and reinstallation of required infrastructure. The estimated capital cost for this work was estimated by Entech to be $26.4 million in 2017, and the expected duration of these works was 22 months. Based on previous mining studies undertaken by the Company on mining the remaining Maggie Hays orebody personalthe GRES Engineering Study was based on a maximum throughput of 0.9 million tonnes per annum. The estimated throughput aligns with potential constraints on mining the Maggie Hays resource. For Figure 1 - Lake Johnston Primary Mill ASX Announcement Capital cost estimates GRES estimated that the cost to refurbish the plant and associated infrastructure (including engineering, procurement, construction and management costs) to be approximately $31 million. Estimated refurbishment schedule is seven months, which assumes power supply (historically diesel generators owned and operated by an external provider) can be supplied and installed within this period. The following is a list of exclusions from the capital cost estimate: ∙ Power supply ∙ Conveyor covers only∙ Painting - blast and prime only Operating cost estimates use An operating cost estimate of $36.04 per tonne was determined by GRES at a processing capacity of 0.9 million tonnes per annum. Ore will be treated through the existing crushing, grinding and flotation circuit of the Lake Johnston plant to produce a nickel concentrate. A breakdown of estimated operating costs is detailed below: Cost Centre Cost Estimate A$ per tonne Power 15.43 Maintenance Spares & Consumables 1.17 Operating Consumables 4.56 Labour 11.05 Other 3.83 Total 36.04 Table 1 - Lake Johnston Estimated Operating Costs DISCUSSION personal While the Company is focused on restarting the Black Swan Project, Lake Johnston could be restarted once Black Swan is in operation. Before this occurs, exploration activities are planned to grow Lake Johnston's mineral esource and reserve, supporting a recommencement of operations. By developing a second processing hub the Company can expand its nickel production and achieve its strategic production target of at least 15,000 tonnes per annum nickel in concentrate1,2. Recommencement of operations at Lake Johnston would be subject to further feasibility studies, including mining and metallurgy. Funding the refurbishment of Lake Johnston would be considered at the timing of feasibility studies with possible financing from equity and/or debt. The Company has not commenced feasibility studies on Fora ecommencement of operation at Lake Johnston as we focus on exploration efforts, at noted above. ________________________________________________________________________________________ 1 The Company's 15,000t nickel production target is as per the Company's corporate strategy announced in our Annual Report 2021 (refer to Announcement "Annual Report to Shareholders" released 29 October 2021) and 2021 AGM Presentation (refer to Announcement "2021 AGM Presentation" released 23 November 2021). The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant market announcements. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. 2 15,000t nickel production target is based on previously announced estimated annual nickel production from Black Swan of 8,000t nickel (refer to Announcement "Black Swan & Silver Swan - Feasibility Study Supports Project Restart" released 18 July 2018) and previously announced estimated annual nickel production from Lake Johnston of 8,000t nickel (refer to Announcement "Lake Johnston - Bankable Feasibility Report Supports Project Restart" released 18 May 2015). Refer to these announcements for material assumptions on which the production target is based. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant market announcements. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. ASX Announcement NEXT STEPS The Company will review the previous studies on mining the remaining Maggie Hays resource and start an aggressive exploration program aimed at increasing the resource base at Lake Johnston. onlyFollowing completion of NewExco's exploration targeting review (refer to Announcement "Quarterly Report 30 September 2021" released on the 29 October 2021 for further details), the Company has appointed a Senior Exploration Geologist and lodged a Program of Work (PoW) with the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation a d Safety (DMIRS), for the recommencement of exploration activities at Lake Johnston. The initial exploration program will consist of up to 250 holes on 43 lines, drilling up to 15,000 metres targeting the high priority Western Ultramafic unit. useThe announcement was authorised for lodgement by the board of Poseidon Nickel Limited. Peter Harold Managing Director & CEO 21 February 2022 personalFor further information contact Peter Harold: + 61 (0)8 6167 6600 About Poseidon Nickel Limited Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX Code: POS) is a nickel sulphide exploration and development company with threeForp ojects located within a radius of 300km from Kalgoorlie in the Goldfields region of Western Australia and a resource base of around 400,000 tonnes of nickel and 180,000 ounces of gold. P seidon's strategy is focused on the exploration and eventual restart of its established nickel operations in Western Australia where project risk capital and operating costs are low. A critical element of this strategy has been to acquire projects and operations with high levels of geological prospectivity likely to lead to resource increases through theapplication of modern exploration techniques. Poseidon owns the Windarra, Black Swan and the Lake Johnston Nickel Projects. In addition to the mines and infrastructure including concentrators at Black Swan and Lake Johnston, these projects have significant exploration opportunities demonstrated by the discovery of the Abi Rose deposit at Lake Johnston and the recent discovery of the Golden Swan mineralisation at Black Swan. The Company has recently completed a Definitive Feasibility Study onretreating the gold tailings at Windarra and Lancefield given the strength of the A$ gold price. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

