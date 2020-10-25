Poseidon Nickel : Notice of Annual General Meeting – 25 November 2020
10/25/2020 | 06:05pm EDT
Poseidon Nickel Limited
ACN 060 525 206
Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting
Date:
Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Time:
11.00am (WST)
Venue:
At the offices of KPMG
Boardroom 1
Level 8
235 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
T I M E A N D P L A C E O F M E E T I N G A N D H O W T O V O T E
VENUE AND TIME OF MEETING
The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Poseidon Nickel Limited which this Notice of Annual General Meeting relates to will be held at the offices of KPMG, Boardroom 1, Level 8, 235 St Georges Terrace, Perth on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 11.00am WST.
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
VOTING IN PERSON
To vote in person, attend the Annual General Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.
VOTING ELIGIBILITY
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Annual General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00 pm WST on 23 November 2020.
VOTING BY PROXY
To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.
In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that:
each member has a right to appoint a proxy;
the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and
a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.
New sections 250BB and 250BC of the Corporations Act came into effect on 1 August 2011 and apply to voting by proxy on or after that date. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware of these changes to the Corporations Act, as they will apply to this Meeting. Broadly, the changes mean that:
if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and
any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.
Further details on these changes are set out below.
Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote
Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does:
the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and
if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution - the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; and
if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and
if the proxy is not the chair - the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed).
Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances
Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if:
an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members; and
the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting; and
at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and
either of the following applies:
the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting;o the proxy does not vote on the resolution,
the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting.
N O T I C E O F A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G
Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Poseidon Nickel Limited (ACN 060 525 206) (Company) will be held at the offices of KPMG, Boardroom 1, Level 8, 235 St Georges Terrace, Perth on Wednesday 25 November 2020 at 10:30am WST. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Annual General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders of the Company at 5.00pm WST on 23 November 2020.
The Explanatory Statement which accompanies and forms part of this Notice describes the matters to be considered at the Meeting.
AGENDA
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
To receive and consider the Financial Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2020 together with the declaration of the directors, the Directors' Report, the Remuneration Report and the Auditor's Report.
RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:
"That, for the purpose of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the
Company's annual Financial Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020."
Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
Voting Prohibition Statement:
A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons:
a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or
a Closely Related Party of such a member.
However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:
the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this resolution; or
the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy:
does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and
expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connect directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.
3. RESOLUTION 2 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR DEREK LA FERLA
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 14.4, clause 14.4 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Mr Derek La Ferla, a Director who was appointed on 1 December 2019, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director."
