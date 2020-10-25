Poseidon Nickel : Notice of Annual General Meeting – 25 November 2020

C O N T E N T S P A G E

Notice of Annual General Meeting (setting out the proposed resolutions) 4 Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed resolutions) 8 Glossary 18 Proxy Form

T I M E A N D P L A C E O F M E E T I N G A N D H O W T O V O T E

VENUE AND TIME OF MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Poseidon Nickel Limited which this Notice of Annual General Meeting relates to will be held at the offices of KPMG, Boardroom 1, Level 8, 235 St Georges Terrace, Perth on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 11.00am WST.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

VOTING IN PERSON

To vote in person, attend the Annual General Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.

VOTING ELIGIBILITY

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Annual General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00 pm WST on 23 November 2020.

VOTING BY PROXY

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that:

each member has a right to appoint a proxy;

the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and

a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

New sections 250BB and 250BC of the Corporations Act came into effect on 1 August 2011 and apply to voting by proxy on or after that date. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware of these changes to the Corporations Act, as they will apply to this Meeting. Broadly, the changes mean that: