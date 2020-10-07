Log in
POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED

(POS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/06
0.053 AUD   +1.92%
01:50aPOSEIDON NICKEL : Less than a marketable parcel share sale facility
PU
01:50aPOSEIDON NICKEL : Presentation – Australian Nickel Conference
PU
10/02POSEIDON NICKEL : EM Survey Extends Golden Swan Potential
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poseidon Nickel : Presentation – Australian Nickel Conference

10/07/2020 | 01:50am EDT

Paydirt

Australian Nickel

Conference

6 October 2020

More Nickel with a Gold option

Disclaimer

This presentation is for information purposes only. It has been prepared for the purpose of providing general information about Poseidon Nickel Limited ("Poseidon"). It should not be considered as an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Poseidon in any jurisdiction. It is not recommended that any person makes an investment decision in relation to Poseidon in reliance on this presentation material. This presentation does not constitute financial product advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

This presentation contains forecasts and forward-looking statements. Such statements are predictions only based on available data which maybe unreliable and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein, which could cause actual values, results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in this presentation.

This overview does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all information which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the project prospects. Each of Poseidon, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and excludes all liability, direct, indirect or consequential for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission there

from. Poseidon accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation.

2

Stainless History

3

Battery Future

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 05:49:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -12,9 M -9,15 M -9,15 M
Net cash 2020 20,5 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 140 M 100 M 99,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter John Harold Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Derek Noel La Ferla Non-Executive Chairman
Brendan Shalders Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Felicity Gooding Non-Executive Director
Dean Hildebrand Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED15.22%100
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-20.16%38 596
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.15%36 172
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.24.39%23 700
ANTOFAGASTA PLC9.35%12 818
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED5.63%12 349
