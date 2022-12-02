Advanced search
    POS   AU000000POS4

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED

(POS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-02 am EST
0.0380 AUD    0.00%
02:31pPoseidon Nickel fully funded as it moves towards decision to proceed at Black Swan
11/30Poseidon Nickel Raises $9 Million to Restart Black Swan Project; Shares Fall 10%
MT
Poseidon Nickel fully funded as it moves towards decision to proceed at Black Swan

12/02/2022 | 02:31pm EST
EQS-News: Poseidon Nickel Ltd
Poseidon Nickel fully funded as it moves towards decision to proceed at Black Swan

02.12.2022 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

02.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Poseidon Nickel Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000POS4
EQS News ID: 1504439

 
End of News EQS News Service

1504439  02.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -3,00 M -2,01 M -2,01 M
Net cash 2023 7,97 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 116 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 137x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Poseidon Nickel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,04 AUD
Average target price 0,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target 189%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter John Harold Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Brendan Shalders Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Derek Noel la Ferla Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Muccilli Independent Non-Executive Director
Dean Hildebrand Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED-65.45%84
IGO LIMITED0.00%7 820
PT VALE INDONESIA TBK55.98%4 672
NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-29.72%1 787
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION8.41%1 331
MINCOR RESOURCES NL-9.24%516