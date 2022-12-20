Advanced search
    POS   AU000000POS4

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED

(POS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-20 am EST
0.0360 AUD   -2.70%
01:32pPoseidon Nickel gears up for Black Swan restart
AQ
01:31pPoseidon Nickel gears up for Black Swan restart
EQ
12/14Poseidon Nickel Limited Reports Full Steam Ahead for Black Swan Restart
CI
Poseidon Nickel gears up for Black Swan restart

12/20/2022 | 01:31pm EST
EQS-News: Poseidon Nickel Ltd
Poseidon Nickel gears up for Black Swan restart

20.12.2022 / 19:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Poseidon Nickel Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000POS4
EQS News ID: 1518245

 
End of News EQS News Service

1518245  20.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -3,00 M -2,00 M -2,00 M
Net cash 2023 7,97 M 5,30 M 5,30 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 116 M 77,4 M 77,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 137x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Poseidon Nickel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,04 AUD
Average target price 0,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target 206%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter John Harold Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Brendan Shalders Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Derek Noel la Ferla Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Muccilli Independent Non-Executive Director
Dean Hildebrand Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED-66.36%80
IGO LIMITED22.67%7 143
PT VALE INDONESIA TBK56.52%4 677
NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-34.27%1 814
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION-0.37%1 311
MINCOR RESOURCES NL-16.53%529